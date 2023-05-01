Tony Danza Apologizes to Reporter After 'Condescending' Red Carpet Interview Goes Viral
Actor Tony Danza allegedly issued an apology to the young reporter he was accused of being condescending to during a red carpet interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reporter Rye Meyers' interview with Danza last week went viral on TikTok over the Who's the Boss? actor's behavior at the opening night of New York, New York on Broadway.
After celebs like Bethenny Frankel and Michael Bublé weighed in on Danza's remarks in the comments section, Meyers received an apology from the actor.
Myers told RadarOnline.com that after his interview gained traction on TikTok, Danza personally reached out to him.
"Tony Danza has issued an apology by calling me personally yesterday to apologize for the incident on Wednesday on the red carpet," Meyers said. "It was much appreciated."
On the red carpet, Myers tried to drum up a playful response from Danza but was instead shut down.
After it was apparent that Danza wasn't thrilled to be giving the interview, Myers asked Danza what his favorite NYC staple food was, pizza or a hotdog.
Fans were shocked not only by Danza's dismissive answer to the question but by his physical reaction as well.
The agitated Danza, who refused to answer the reporter, put his hands on Myers' face as he told him he needed to work on better interview questions.
Myers looked stunned as Danza dropped his hands and motioned for his date to follow as he walked away from the reporter.
Fans and celebrities chimed in on the comment section in support of Myers.
"I think it's a good NYC question and I'm pizza all day," commented ex-Bravo celeb Frankel.
While Frankel refrained from calling out Danza, legendary singer Bublé was less subtle in his response.
"I think you're amazing Ry," Bublé replied to the video. "I'll have a pizza with ya. Let's not invite Tony..."