Tony Danza Apologizes to Reporter After 'Condescending' Red Carpet Interview Goes Viral

Actor Tony Danza allegedly issued an apology to the young reporter he was accused of being condescending to during a red carpet interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reporter Rye Meyers' interview with Danza last week went viral on TikTok over the Who's the Boss? actor's behavior at the opening night of New York, New York on Broadway.

After celebs like Bethenny Frankel and Michael Bublé weighed in on Danza's remarks in the comments section, Meyers received an apology from the actor.