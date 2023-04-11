Your tip
Tony Danza, 71, Shoots Down Health Concerns After Alleged 30-Pound Weight Loss

Apr. 11 2023, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Tony Danza is killing it at 71 — despite sources squealing that the Taxi stud's shrinking appearance has them fearing for his health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Tony's making a lot of public appearances, and the way he looks really has put people on edge," an insider recently dished. "His skin seems to hang off his bones and flesh."

But Danza's rep scoffed at the rumors, telling RadarOnline.com the star is "in the best shape" of his life.

"It’s ridiculous and NOT true," Danza's spokesperson said when we reached out Monday, adding he's working "nonstop."

"He is on his Song & Dance show tour as well as filming like 3 projects back to back, the rep stated, adding he works out and eats healthy.

Tony Danza in 2023
Tony Danza in 2023

The story published by National Enquirer quoted a medical doctor who estimated the Who's The Boss? housekeeper has dropped nearly 30 pounds from his TV heyday — and warned the gaunt senior is putting himself at risk for serious illness.

"He's lost a tremendous amount of muscle and bone, and that could be due to simple aging or something far worse," observed the physician, who hasn't treated Danza. "If I were him, I would consult a medical professional."

Tony Danza in 2019

The Don Jon star admitted he went through a transformation during the pandemic.

“I make a joke in my show: ‘I don’t want to talk about the pandemic except to say it had a devastating effect on my hair color,'” he teased in February. “I just let it grow and this is what happened.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Tony Danza in 2013

While Danza didn't address his noticeably smaller frame, the actor's nearly 50-year career hasn't slowed down.

“I’m doing a couple of independent movies and I’m doing two TV shows,” he told Page Six.” I’m in ‘Raising Kanan’ — one of the ‘Power Book’ shows — and [they] just picked me up for Season 4, so I didn’t get whacked, so I’m really happy.”

Besides acting, Danza's performing live shows for Tony Danza: Standards and Stories with a four-piece band. The actor sings jazz music, dances, and tells stories from his own life.

“Something incredible has happened,” he revealed. “I think I’ve been doing this song-and-dance thing since the mid-’90s, and I’m finally starting to get it, so it really feels good to go out there and know you have something to offer.”

