Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Hair Transformation, Expert Speaks Out

Gordon-Levitt was spotted on set in Los Angeles earlier this year filming the Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, in which he portrays CEO Travis Kalanick. The award-winning actor has also been taking to Instagram with rare photos showing himself behind-the-scenes while filming the gripping series about the ride-sharing app's start.

"It's an Icarus story," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "As you rise and you succeed, then you become surrounded by people who are drafting off of your success, and it's tempting to just surround yourself with people who tell you that you're right about everything. And the more you do that, the more you will lose touch with reality."

Gordon-Levitt has since been casted for a new role in the upcoming movie White Night, based on the Jonestown Massacre. He is slated to play cult leader Jim Jones.