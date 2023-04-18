Embattled 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Goes Nuclear On Wellness Retreat For Disclosing His Stay

Sandoval also went nuclear on the retreat's general manager, who he said "refuses to take any responsibility for the actions of his team even though he considered the post in poor taste."

Making his sneaky comeback to social media after sharing two not-so-well-received apologies over "Scandoval," Tom ended his lengthy rant with one final thought.

"Regardless of where you stand in all this," he wrote, alluding to his 7-month affair with Raquel Leviss behind his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix's back, "We all deserve the chance to work to be better."