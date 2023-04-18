Embattled 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Goes Nuclear On Wellness Retreat For Disclosing His Stay
Tom Sandoval is holding a fancy wellness retreat accountable for outing his stay on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned. The embattled Vanderpump Rules star slammed Miraval Resorts and its Arizona location for "alluding to me staying there this week."
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Sandoval said he's "beyond disappointed," writing, "They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment. But that is obviously false."
According to Sandoval, "They'd rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life." The reality star-turned-bar owner informed fans that he had planned to go to the wellness facility "completely alone to try and find some peace," but that all changed when Miraval Arizona posted a photo of a bar on its social and used the Vanderpump Rules theme song as the caption.
Sandoval also went nuclear on the retreat's general manager, who he said "refuses to take any responsibility for the actions of his team even though he considered the post in poor taste."
Making his sneaky comeback to social media after sharing two not-so-well-received apologies over "Scandoval," Tom ended his lengthy rant with one final thought.
"Regardless of where you stand in all this," he wrote, alluding to his 7-month affair with Raquel Leviss behind his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix's back, "We all deserve the chance to work to be better."
Interestingly enough, Sandoval's wellness journey came just days after his forbidden lover checked herself into a mental health facility. Raquel's rep confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com.
"Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep stated last week.
"Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
As for Ariana, she lived her best life this past weekend at Coachella. The newly single star — who ended her relationship with Sandoval last month after discovering inappropriate footage of Raquel on his phone — showed she's moving forward in her love life too. The blonde beauty was spotted making out with fitness instructor Daniel Wai during the three-day festival.