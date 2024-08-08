Tom Cruise ‘Took Care of’ Gina Gershon When She Filmed First Ever Love Scene With ‘Top Gun’ Star

Actress Gina Gershon opened up about how Top Gun star Tom Cruise “took care” of her during her first-ever love scene in the 1988 film Cocktail.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Gershon, 62, shared that Cruise, also 62, was incredibly sensitive when it came to making sure she felt comfortable during an intimate scene.

Gershon said: “He was even a gentleman. At one point he starts off like under the covers and I told him I was very ticklish you know I said no, no, don’t ever do that.”

It’s how she ended up thinking she’d broken the Mission Impossible star’s nose, sharing: “In one take I have to say I think he wanted a reaction and he grabbed my stomach and I kneed him right in the nose.”