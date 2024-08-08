Your tip
Tom Cruise ‘Took Care of’ Gina Gershon When She Filmed First Ever Love Scene With ‘Top Gun’ Star

Composite image of Tom Cruise and Gina Gershon
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise ‘took care’ of Gina Gershon during the filming of her first ever love scene in the 1988 movie Cocktail.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Actress Gina Gershon opened up about how Top Gun star Tom Cruise “took care” of her during her first-ever love scene in the 1988 film Cocktail.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Gershon, 62, shared that Cruise, also 62, was incredibly sensitive when it came to making sure she felt comfortable during an intimate scene.

Gershon said: “He was even a gentleman. At one point he starts off like under the covers and I told him I was very ticklish you know I said no, no, don’t ever do that.”

It’s how she ended up thinking she’d broken the Mission Impossible star’s nose, sharing: “In one take I have to say I think he wanted a reaction and he grabbed my stomach and I kneed him right in the nose.”

Gina Gershon
Source: YouTube/WatchWhatHappensLive

Gershon shared on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen Live that she kneed Tom Cruise in the nose during an intimate scene and thought she'd broken his nose.

Gershon was mortified and added: “I was like, ‘Oh my God I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose!”

However, Cruise was gracious about the entire incident, telling Gershon it was his fault – even when Gershon apologized.

She shared: “He was like, ‘No, you told me. It’s my fault.’”

Gershon then went on to say how the Top Gun star was “so protective over me” and how “he was great”. She also shared how he would pull up the sheet over her in the bedroom scene and “cover” her by putting her arms over her chest.

The actress shared her experience on a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When Cohen took a question from a viewer asking if she and Cruise ever hooked up while filming the movie, Gershon laughed and said: “Oh my God, do you think I would actually answer that?”

Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Gershon said she and Cruise made sure to kiss a lot in their romantic scenes but they didn't hook up in real life.

Tom Cruise
She noted that Cruise had just married his first wife, Mimi Rogers, and she was “very present”.

Nonetheless, Rogers added, she and Cruise “did kiss as much as we could” in different scenes for the film.

Rogers, 68, and Cruise married in 1987 but divorced in 1990. He then married Nicole Kidman, 57, in December 1990. They adopted two children, Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, before divorcing in 2001. Cruise then married Katie Holmes, 45, in 2006. The couple had one child, Suri, 18, and divorced in 2012.

Cruise, who now calls the UK home, has recently been seen squiring around actress and musician Victoria Canal, 25, and even recently dropped $233million on an exclusive penthouse in London.

Andy Cohen, Cate Blanchett and Gina Gershon
Source: YouTube/WhatWatchHappensLive

Gershon shared with Andy Cohen and Cate Blanchett that when they started filming Cocktail, Cruise had just married his first wife, Mimi Rogers.

As RadarOnline previously reported, a source told us: “Tom has been living in London basically full-time for the last few years due to his filming schedule.

“He’s been spending so much time in the city and was spending so much on renting his penthouse he finally decided it was time to buy.

“He now considers himself semi-English, and a lot of his pals are saying it’s no coincidence his penthouse purchase comes as he gets closer to Victoria.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

