Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's Impossible Mission! 'Top Gun' Icon 'Didn't Want to' Ask Donald Trump for a Favor as He Plotted to Film a Movie in Outer Space

Split photo of Tom Cruise, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise's outer space movie has been delayed because he allegedly 'didn't want to ask' Donald Trump for help with government approval.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Plans for Tom Cruise to film a movie in outer space have been put on ice as the action star "did not want to ask" Donald Trump for any "favors," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Reports about the Top Gun star looking to team up with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman on a flick shot in space made headlines back in 2020. While NASA and SpaceX were said to be on board with the project, Cruise still needed permission from the federal government to move forward.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise Doesn't Want 'Favors' From Trump

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Split photo of Tom Cruise, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Cruise 'did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favor' helping his outer space movie come to life.

Despite President Trump seemingly gaining more power over the entertainment industry by the day, a source claimed Cruise wasn't interested in seeking his help to bypass government hurdles for the film.

"From what I understand, they would need NASA coordination to do the movie, and supposedly Tom Cruise did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favor," an insider familiar with the project told PageSix. "You'd need permission from the federal government."

Cruise has notably kept his distance from politics and the Trump administration.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise Distances Himself From Politics

Photo of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Cruise has largely remained apolitical and did not want to start 'alienating' his base now.

He recently turned down the prestigious Kennedy Center honor from Trump, citing "scheduling conflicts" as his reason for not being able to attend the event in Washington, D.C.

"Tom didn’t want to ask (Trump) for political reasons," the source claimed of the actor not wanting to push for government approval for the film project.

The insider also noted Cruise has never "alienated" his fan base by sharing his political opinions and doesn't intend to start now.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Cruise recently turned down a Kennedy Center honor from Trump.

In a since-deleted social media post, Trump-appointed former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine shared support for the proposed Cruise space movie.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality," Bridenstine's tweet reportedly stated.

At the time, Cruise was said to be in "preliminary talks with both NASA and with Elon Musk's SpaceX" to shoot the feature-length action movie in space.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise's Stunts Sparks Fears Among Inner Circle

Photo of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Separate sources claimed the actor continuing to push his limits with stunts has sparked concern among his inner circle.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Matthew Perry, Kenneth Iwamasa

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Personal Assistant's Dark Past Exposed — Including Evictions and Money Issues... as He Awaits Prison Sentence Following Actor's Death

picture of Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence on His 'Changing Face' and Claims He's Only Ever Had Botox — 'I Looked Like A Weirdo’

Other whispers speculating the reason for the project's failure to launch were said to be largely based on logistics.

Universal was rumored to show interest in the movie, which no doubt has the possibility to be one of the greatest stunts the 63-year-old daredevil pulled in his action-packed career, but ran into hiccups when it came to production and insurance.

Another rumor swirled claiming Liman, 60, experienced health issues which contributed to the project's delay, though a separate source dismissed the theory and told the outlet the direction is in "great shape."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

As Radar reported, Cruise has earned a reputation for doing his own stunts, but insiders claimed his inner circle feared he's pushing his body to the extreme.

"Tom is relentless in keeping himself in amazing shape and has made zero concessions to age," a source said. "In fact, he is driving himself harder than ever."

"It's almost as though he'll kill himself to stay on top," the insider added. "People are worried he'll put himself in harm's way once too often!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.