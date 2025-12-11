Tom Cruise's Impossible Mission! 'Top Gun' Icon 'Didn't Want to' Ask Donald Trump for a Favor as He Plotted to Film a Movie in Outer Space

Plans for Tom Cruise to film a movie in outer space have been put on ice as the action star "did not want to ask" Donald Trump for any "favors," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Reports about the Top Gun star looking to team up with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman on a flick shot in space made headlines back in 2020. While NASA and SpaceX were said to be on board with the project, Cruise still needed permission from the federal government to move forward.