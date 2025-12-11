Tom Cruise's Impossible Mission! 'Top Gun' Icon 'Didn't Want to' Ask Donald Trump for a Favor as He Plotted to Film a Movie in Outer Space
Dec. 11 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Plans for Tom Cruise to film a movie in outer space have been put on ice as the action star "did not want to ask" Donald Trump for any "favors," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reports about the Top Gun star looking to team up with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman on a flick shot in space made headlines back in 2020. While NASA and SpaceX were said to be on board with the project, Cruise still needed permission from the federal government to move forward.
Cruise Doesn't Want 'Favors' From Trump
Despite President Trump seemingly gaining more power over the entertainment industry by the day, a source claimed Cruise wasn't interested in seeking his help to bypass government hurdles for the film.
"From what I understand, they would need NASA coordination to do the movie, and supposedly Tom Cruise did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favor," an insider familiar with the project told PageSix. "You'd need permission from the federal government."
Cruise has notably kept his distance from politics and the Trump administration.
Cruise Distances Himself From Politics
He recently turned down the prestigious Kennedy Center honor from Trump, citing "scheduling conflicts" as his reason for not being able to attend the event in Washington, D.C.
"Tom didn’t want to ask (Trump) for political reasons," the source claimed of the actor not wanting to push for government approval for the film project.
The insider also noted Cruise has never "alienated" his fan base by sharing his political opinions and doesn't intend to start now.
In a since-deleted social media post, Trump-appointed former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine shared support for the proposed Cruise space movie.
"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality," Bridenstine's tweet reportedly stated.
At the time, Cruise was said to be in "preliminary talks with both NASA and with Elon Musk's SpaceX" to shoot the feature-length action movie in space.
Cruise's Stunts Sparks Fears Among Inner Circle
Other whispers speculating the reason for the project's failure to launch were said to be largely based on logistics.
Universal was rumored to show interest in the movie, which no doubt has the possibility to be one of the greatest stunts the 63-year-old daredevil pulled in his action-packed career, but ran into hiccups when it came to production and insurance.
Another rumor swirled claiming Liman, 60, experienced health issues which contributed to the project's delay, though a separate source dismissed the theory and told the outlet the direction is in "great shape."
As Radar reported, Cruise has earned a reputation for doing his own stunts, but insiders claimed his inner circle feared he's pushing his body to the extreme.
"Tom is relentless in keeping himself in amazing shape and has made zero concessions to age," a source said. "In fact, he is driving himself harder than ever."
"It's almost as though he'll kill himself to stay on top," the insider added. "People are worried he'll put himself in harm's way once too often!"