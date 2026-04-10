EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals REAL Reason Timothée Chalamet Was 'Taught a Lesson by Oscars Bosses' With Awards Snub
April 10 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Timothée Chalamet was "taught a lesson" by Oscars bosses who deliberately denied him Best Actor after what insiders describe as his overconfident and relentless awards campaign to land the gong – with the young star left reeling as his expected win slipped away.
Chalamet, 30, arrived at this year's 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as a firm frontrunner following wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for his role in Marty Supreme.
Momentum Fades Amid Changing Industry Perception
However, the night took a decisive turn when Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, amid a backdrop of controversy surrounding Chalamet's comments dismissing opera and ballet.
The remarks drew criticism from figures including Steven Spielberg and became a recurring theme during host Conan O'Brien's opening Oscars monologue, setting the tone for an evening that would ultimately shift against the younger actor.
An entertainment insider told us: "By the time Timothée stepped onto the carpet, there was already a noticeable shift in how people were framing him.
"Earlier in the awards season he had been treated as the clear favorite, but that momentum seemed to have slipped, and the atmosphere felt much less supportive."
The source added: "There was a growing sense, both in the media coverage and in the mood inside the room, that he was no longer being taken seriously as a frontrunner. Instead, he appeared to be cast in a different role entirely – more as the subject of jokes and commentary than as a leading contender for the award."
Backlash Over Campaigning And Comments
Another source said awards voters had grown wary of Chalamet's high-profile push for the prize.
They added: "There was a feeling he had campaigned very hard and very visibly, and that kind of confidence – some felt it tipped into overconfidence – didn't sit well with certain decision-makers."
The insider added: "People in positions of power wanted to remind him that he's still early in his career. Not winning was seen by some as a way of keeping him grounded, teaching him a lesson, and putting him back in his place."
A second insider pointed to the tone of the ceremony itself.
The source said: "From where Timothée was sitting, it didn't come across as harmless or off-the-cuff humor at his expense during the night.
"It felt far more deliberate, like there was a clear thread running through the jokes, each one circling back to the same controversy.
"As the references to his ballet and opera remarks kept piling up, it gave the impression that the evening was leaning into that narrative, almost spotlighting the misstep again and again, rather than focusing on his performance or the work that had brought him there in the first place."
Chalamet's earlier claim he would not want to work in ballet or opera because "no one cares" about them anymore had already sparked backlash across the arts world.
O'Brien seized on the moment on Oscars night, saying: "Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm just going to mention that," before adding: "I'm told there's a concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities."
He followed with the punchline aimed at Chalamet in the Oscars audience: "They're just mad you left out jazz."
Awkward Atmosphere And Lingering Impact
A guest at the ceremony said: "You could tell Timothée was making an effort to go along with it and not let it show, but as the jokes kept coming, it started to feel awkward rather than playful."
They added: "It wasn't just a one-off moment that he could laugh off and move past – the same point kept being revisited, and that repetition made it feel more pointed. Over time, it created the impression that he was being singled out in a way that went beyond typical awards-show humor."
Another insider said: "Among those around Timothée, there was a growing sense that everything had converged at once – the backlash, the headlines, and then the very public teasing on stage. It created a kind of perfect storm that shifted the mood of the entire night for him and left a bad taste in his mouth."