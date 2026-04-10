EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals REAL Reason Timothée Chalamet Was 'Taught a Lesson by Oscars Bosses' With Awards Snub

However, the night took a decisive turn when Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, amid a backdrop of controversy surrounding Chalamet's comments dismissing opera and ballet.

The remarks drew criticism from figures including Steven Spielberg and became a recurring theme during host Conan O'Brien's opening Oscars monologue, setting the tone for an evening that would ultimately shift against the younger actor.

An entertainment insider told us: "By the time Timothée stepped onto the carpet, there was already a noticeable shift in how people were framing him.

"Earlier in the awards season he had been treated as the clear favorite, but that momentum seemed to have slipped, and the atmosphere felt much less supportive."

The source added: "There was a growing sense, both in the media coverage and in the mood inside the room, that he was no longer being taken seriously as a frontrunner. Instead, he appeared to be cast in a different role entirely – more as the subject of jokes and commentary than as a leading contender for the award."