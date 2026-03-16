Snubbed Timothée Chalamet 'Humiliated' by Oscars Roasting and 'Failed to See Funny Side' of Host Conan O'Brien's 'Ballet and Opera' Digs

The Wonka star, 30, who was accompanied by girlfriend Kylie Jenner, came under fire for saying he hoped the film industry and movie theaters would be able to survive, before adding: "I don't want to be working in ballet or opera or, you know, things where it's like: 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though no one cares about this anymore.

"All respect to the ballet and opera people out there," he continued before adding, "I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

His offhand comments caused a serious uproar in Hollywood and beyond, facing call-outs from industry greats like ballet dancer Misty Copeland and Steven Spielberg, and his remarks may have contributed to his Oscars' snub.