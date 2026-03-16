Snubbed Timothée Chalamet 'Humiliated' by Oscars Roasting and 'Failed to See Funny Side' of Host Conan O'Brien's 'Ballet and Opera' Digs
March 16 2026, Updated 6:31 a.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet was left "humiliated" by Oscars' host Conan O’Brien's roasting over his controversial ballet and opera comments, according to a leading body language expert.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor suffered an embarrassing night at the A-list ceremony, where he not only missed out on two gongs, but also became the laughing stock of the evening after being mocked for his pre-show interview with Matthew McConaughey.
Why Was Chalamet 'Easy Meat' For O'Brien?
The Wonka star, 30, who was accompanied by girlfriend Kylie Jenner, came under fire for saying he hoped the film industry and movie theaters would be able to survive, before adding: "I don't want to be working in ballet or opera or, you know, things where it's like: 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though no one cares about this anymore.
"All respect to the ballet and opera people out there," he continued before adding, "I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."
His offhand comments caused a serious uproar in Hollywood and beyond, facing call-outs from industry greats like ballet dancer Misty Copeland and Steven Spielberg, and his remarks may have contributed to his Oscars' snub.
How Did Chalamet React To Roasting?
O’Brien saw Chalamet as an easy target, joking: "Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm just going to mention that."
He then quipped: "I'm told there's a concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities."
The camera then quickly cut to Chalamet, who could be seen nervously smiling beside his girlfriend Jenner — and according to body language expert James, the reality star wasn't thrilled by the joke.
She said: "Sitting in his pure white 'innocent' suit and leaning back to take the roasting solo, with no attachment touches or rituals from the Jessica Rabbit-styled Kylie at his side, his giveaway trait of a humble response came from the nose wrinkle he added to his beaming, good-natured smile.
What Were The Signs Jenner Was 'Protective' Towards Star?
"His cheeks raised and rounded and he displayed his upper teeth only, in a forced-looking grin while Kylie leaned over him protectively, flashing a maternal-looking warning expression from her eyes as well as a tolerant and calm-looking mouth smile," the body language expert added to The Daily Mail.
James noted that in response to the joke, Chalamet "opened his mouth wider in an expression of embarrassment and nodded slowly in a gesture of recognition and acceptance."
Meanwhile, the body language expert said Jenner "looked less comfortable, clenching and unclenching her hands before performing one very odd, loud clap that suggested a desire to get the joke over and move on."
Chalamet was beaten to the Best Actor gong by Michael B. Jordan for his dual role in Ryan Coogler's Sinners.
The Marty Supreme star also lost out to One Battle after Another as a producer for the film’s Best Picture nomination.
However Chalamet found comfort in his girlfriend's affections at the glitzy afterparty, where he was seen wrapping his arms around Jenner, 28, and planting a kiss on her cheek.
The couple have been dating for three years and the actor thanked Jenner onstage when he won at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards earlier this year.