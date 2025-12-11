EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Red Carpet Body Language Hints the 'Honeymoon Phase Is Over' After Couple Faced Split Rumors

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman tells us, "The cracks are showing between Kylie and Timothée," after analyzing a series of photos of the duo posing up a storm at the Marty Supreme Los Angeles premiere on Monday, December 8.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attempted to silence rumors they had split with a PDA-filled red carpet appearance . However, the couple's future appears more doom-and-gloom than hopeful based on their awkward interactions, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The couple's smiles failed to 'mirror' each other, showing how out of sync they are..

She adds, "Kylie and Timothée's facial expressions are not mirroring one another hardly at all in these recent photos. When he smiles brightly, lips parted and cheeks raised, at the same time her lips are pursed together."

"When a couple is aligned, and when they agree with each other on everything, their body language would reflect it, as they'd 'mirror' one another, for example, they'd smile in a similar way, or would stand similarly to one another."

"Even though the couple attempts to present a united front on the red carpet, their poses tell a different story. In many of the photos, Kylie and Timothée's body language is at odds with one another," Honigman explains.

The body language guru observes how 'heir bodies are communicating with one another.'

"Another clue that reveals that rumors of a split are not necessarily overstated is the way their bodies are communicating with one another," the human behavior expert notes.

"The lack of mirroring signifies that they lead different lives at the moment, and they're certainly not spending all their free time with one another," she states.

"In other photos, Kylie will look one way, and Timothee another. Each of them is posing for a different crowd, and they appear misaligned." Honigman points out.

Honigman explains how "This is a couple who used to be photographed squeezed tightly together at all times until recently."

The duo began dating in April 2023. However, Chalamet walked a red carpet with his girlfriend until he brought her to an Italian awards show in May.

"During their first year together, they had their hands on each other's bodies constantly, hands laced together, and they would lean deeply towards one another. The photos from the premiere are quite different," she observes.

"The couple isn't leaning towards each other. In fact, Kylie leans away from Timothée in some of the pics. A few of the poses show a gap between them," Honigman points out.

She warns, "This isn't clear proof that they've split up, but it is an indication that the honeymoon phase is over for the beautiful pair, and they may need to work at the relationship."