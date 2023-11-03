'It's Insulting': 'The View' Slams Ivanka Trump's Failed Bid to Pause Testimony in Daddy Donald's $250 Million Civil Trial
The co-hosts of ABC's The View didn't mince words when discussing Ivanka Trump's recent attempt to avoid testifying in her father's civil trial in New York City.
Despite a judge already dismissing her argument, the hosts dedicated a significant portion of their show to dissecting her claim of "undue hardship," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former First Daughter had been issued a subpoena to testify in the civil fraud trial involving her father, former President Donald Trump.
While she was able to postpone her appearance, her attempts to completely skip the trial raised eyebrows. Her attorney cited the "undue hardship" of traveling from her home in Florida to New York City, especially during the middle of a school week, as the reason for her request.
However, the panel on The View remained skeptical of Ivanka's claim.
Co-host Ana Navarro expressed her lack of sympathy, stating, "I'm sorry, Ivanka gets absolutely no sympathy from me, and I think from most American women who have to, and men, who have to balance all sorts of duties… Girl, I fly back and forth between Miami and New York at least twice a week, and I don't have a private jet or $2 billion from the Saudis. Yeah. So I think you can do it for one day."
Ana further pointed out that Ivanka had recently attended Kim Kardashian's birthday party in Beverly Hills, California, suggesting that she had no qualms about attending events that suited her.
She also questioned why Ivanka couldn't rely on the children's father to take care of them during a school day.
Co-host Sara Haines echoed Navarro's sentiments, highlighting the global travel Ivanka engaged in when she held a position in the White House.
Sara remarked, "All I could think about is the globetrotting she did when she had her position in the White House. She'd go for seven to nine days… This is because it's during the week of school. The kids go to full-time school. When she was traveling the world, one of them was at home and one year old. I just don't understand her reasoning. Ittone-deafeaf. And I also find, like you said, though, it's insulting."
Co-host Sunny Hostin presented a theory as to why Ivanka was trying to avoid testifying.
Sunny suggested that despite the controversies surrounding the Trump family, Ivanka has managed to remain untouched. She also pointed out that in civil cases, one can invoke their Fifth Amendment rights to avoid self-incrimination, raising the possibility that Ivanka could implicate herself in potential criminal liability if she were to testify.
"We saw her on The Apprentice. She was getting off the helicopter with the boys, too," Hostin remarked. "She could say something that could now lead to criminal liability."