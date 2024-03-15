Teyana Taylor’s Massive 6-Figure Per Month Income Revealed By Ex Iman Shumpert in Divorce War
Ex-NBA star Iman Shumpert revealed his ex Teyana Taylor pulls in a substantial amount more than him every month — as part of their bitter divorce war.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Shumpert revealed his gross monthly income is $47,981. He claimed Taylor pulls in around $100,184.36 in gross monthly income.
Taylor secretly filed for divorce from Shumpert in January 2023. She demanded primary custody of their daughters Junie and Rue — along with support.
The split has been extremely contentious. Taylor accused Shumpert of being an insanely jealous partner who couldn’t handle her success. At one point, she claimed their kids appeared disheveled while in the care of Shumpert.
Shumpert opposed Taylor’s custody request and said the kids should live equally with both parents. Recently, the singer accused her ex of causing the utilities to be shut off at her Georgia home after he moved out. He denied the claims.
In his recent filing, Shumpert proposed he pay $8k per month in support and Taylor pay around $10k for their children’s expenses.
Shumpert once again suggested the court grant him joint custody of his children.
Another provision he added to his proposal related to his children’s schooling.
It read, “For so long as the Father accepts the financial responsibility for and actually pays all of the costs of private school education, including tuition, books, fees, uniforms, and all other such costs which are required to be paid directly to the school, the Father shall be awarded the tie-breaking decision-making authority on issues related to education.”
Shumpert’s proposal had a provision that said each parent “shall have the right to take the children to the church or other place of worship chosen by the parent so exercising parenting time.”
The ex-NBA star asked that he be granted tie-breaking decision-making authority over personal access by the children to social media.
In recent court documents, Taylor accused Shumpert of not paying "one cent of child support … for anything for the minor children such as food, clothing, shoes, grooming, extracurricular activities, or anything else, other than the oldest minor child’s tuition.” He denied the claims.
Taylor has yet to respond to Shumpert's child support proposal.