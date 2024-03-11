Iman Shumpert Denies Cutting Utilities on Home His Ex Teyana Taylor Lives With Their Children as Divorce Battles Turns Ugly
Iman Shumpert fired back at his ex Teyana Taylor’s accusation he caused the utilities in the home she’s living in with their children to be shut off.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-NBA star denied the claims in Taylor’s recent motion for contempt.
For over a year, Shumpert and Taylor have been fighting in divorce court over child support and custody of their 2 daughters.
Shumpert moved out of the family’s Georgia home in October 2023 and into his own pad.
Last month, in her motion, Taylor's attorney wrote, “Much to the [Taylor’s] dismay, [Shumpert] appears to want to drag out this case through trial instead of working to resolve the divorce amicably with [Taylor].”
Taylor accused her ex of violating a court order in their divorce when he allegedly caused the water, gas, electricity and other services to be disconnected in the home where Taylor lives with their kids.
The singer said Shumpert’s brother told her Shumpert was planning to disconnect the utilities. Taylor said her team warned him this was a violation of the court order.
“On January 23, 2023, the Petitioner discovered that the cable and Wi-Fi at the marital residence was no longer working. Petitioner attempted to obtain additional information from the cable and Wi- Fi service provider regarding this matter, but to no avail as the account is listed in Respondent’s name. Then, on the morning of January 24, 2024, the parties’ minor children discovered that the water had been disconnected at the marital residence,” the motion read.
“[Shumpert] has willfully and with no regard for the parties’ minor children, violated said STANDING ORDER by causing the disconnection of water, cable and Wi-Fi at the marital residence where the minor children reside,” her motion read. “[Taylor] anticipates that the gas and electricity at the marital residence will be disconnected next [Shumpert].”
In his newly filed response, Shumpert denied the accusations he cut off the utilities. He claimed Taylor demanded the bills be transferred into her name in January 2024.
He said he agreed to transfer the bills into her name but said he “never requested or directed disconnection of any utility services such as would have left [Taylor] and the children without electricity, water, gas, or other basic utilities for any period of time.” He said that, as of the date that the response is filed, he believes all accounts to be current and paid in full.
A judge denied Taylor's emergency motion but the matter has yet to be resolved.
As we previously reported, Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023 after 7 years of marriage. In her petition, the singer/actress accused her ex of being a jealous partner who often fought her due to his alleged insecurities.
She demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters. In court documents, she accused Shumpert of not taking proper care of the kids when they were in his custody.
A couple of months after Taylor filed her petition, the couple agreed to put the case on pause and try to work out their differences. However, the reconciliation attempt failed and they were back in court weeks later.
Months after the divorce was filed, Taylor and Shumpert agreed to pause the divorce and try marriage counseling. A couple of months later, the duo was back in court after the reconciliation attempts failed.
In his response, Shumpert denied Taylor should be awarded primary custody.
He admitted moving into his own home but denied it was his choice. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.