Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Iman Shumpert
Exclusive

Iman Shumpert Denies Cutting Utilities on Home His Ex Teyana Taylor Lives With Their Children as Divorce Battles Turns Ugly

teyana iman shumpert pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Iman Shumpert fired back at his ex Teyana Taylors accusation he caused the utilities in the home she’s living in with their children to be shut off.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-NBA star denied the claims in Taylor’s recent motion for contempt.

Article continues below advertisement
teyana taylor accuses ex of smoking maijuana in front kids
Source: mega

For over a year, Shumpert and Taylor have been fighting in divorce court over child support and custody of their 2 daughters.

Shumpert moved out of the family’s Georgia home in October 2023 and into his own pad.

Last month, in her motion, Taylor's attorney wrote, “Much to the [Taylor’s] dismay, [Shumpert] appears to want to drag out this case through trial instead of working to resolve the divorce amicably with [Taylor].”

Article continues below advertisement
iman shumpertjpg
Source: mega

Taylor accused her ex of violating a court order in their divorce when he allegedly caused the water, gas, electricity and other services to be disconnected in the home where Taylor lives with their kids.

The singer said Shumpert’s brother told her Shumpert was planning to disconnect the utilities. Taylor said her team warned him this was a violation of the court order.

Article continues below advertisement
teyana taylor ex husband iman shumpert divorce gaslight leaked divorce papers
Source: MEGA

“On January 23, 2023, the Petitioner discovered that the cable and Wi-Fi at the marital residence was no longer working. Petitioner attempted to obtain additional information from the cable and Wi- Fi service provider regarding this matter, but to no avail as the account is listed in Respondent’s name. Then, on the morning of January 24, 2024, the parties’ minor children discovered that the water had been disconnected at the marital residence,” the motion read.

“[Shumpert] has willfully and with no regard for the parties’ minor children, violated said STANDING ORDER by causing the disconnection of water, cable and Wi-Fi at the marital residence where the minor children reside,” her motion read. “[Taylor] anticipates that the gas and electricity at the marital residence will be disconnected next [Shumpert].”

MORE ON:
Iman Shumpert
Article continues below advertisement

In his newly filed response, Shumpert denied the accusations he cut off the utilities. He claimed Taylor demanded the bills be transferred into her name in January 2024.

He said he agreed to transfer the bills into her name but said he “never requested or directed disconnection of any utility services such as would have left [Taylor] and the children without electricity, water, gas, or other basic utilities for any period of time.” He said that, as of the date that the response is filed, he believes all accounts to be current and paid in full.

teyana taylor ex husband iman shumpert divorce gaslight leaked divorce papers
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

A judge denied Taylor's emergency motion but the matter has yet to be resolved.

As we previously reported, Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023 after 7 years of marriage. In her petition, the singer/actress accused her ex of being a jealous partner who often fought her due to his alleged insecurities.

She demanded primary custody of their 2 daughters. In court documents, she accused Shumpert of not taking proper care of the kids when they were in his custody.

A couple of months after Taylor filed her petition, the couple agreed to put the case on pause and try to work out their differences. However, the reconciliation attempt failed and they were back in court weeks later.

Article continues below advertisement

Months after the divorce was filed, Taylor and Shumpert agreed to pause the divorce and try marriage counseling. A couple of months later, the duo was back in court after the reconciliation attempts failed.

In his response, Shumpert denied Taylor should be awarded primary custody.

He admitted moving into his own home but denied it was his choice. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.