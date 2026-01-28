EXCLUSIVE: 'Terrified' Teresa Giudice Walking on 'Pins and Needles' Around Melissa Gorga in Effort to Keep the Peace so 'RHONJ' Can Return
Jan. 27 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is being cautious around her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, with whom she recently made up, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to an insider, Giudice has been doing her best to keep the peace and avoid confrontation in an effort for RHONJ to hopefully return.
Teresa Giudice Doesn't Want to Make 'One Wrong Move'
The source revealed the long-standing reality star is "completely on pins and needles and walking on eggshells around Melissa since they made up."
"She is absolutely terrified that if she makes one wrong move, it could spell demise in terms of escalating an issue and harming their relationship again," the insider claimed.
While the pair were estranged for years, they made up at the end of last year and have made a concerted effort to keep the peace.
Although they spent Christmas together, the insider noted they "haven't been seen spending time together since."
"And even that day, Teresa was on her best behavior," the source shared.
Fans of RHONJ are all too familiar with an infamous scene where Gorga brought sprinkle cookies to Giudice’s house. Giudice is said to have hated them, as she threw them in the garbage.
Gorga now has her own line of sprinkle cookies, and she has Giudice try them on camera on Christmas Eve.
"After years of the 'sprinkle cookies' being an issue, she tried Melissa's cookies," the source noted. "And you could tell it took everything in her to say they were good and try to play nice."
Why Is Teresa Giudice Being Cautious?
As for why Giudice is being cautious, the insider alleged she’s "scared" as "she knows they need to keep the peace in order for RHONJ to hopefully return."
"Producers made it abundantly clear they won’t film another season with them at odds and refusing to be in each other's presence again," they said.
"Teresa needs the money, and she loves the fame and attention that comes with being on the show. She’s literally swallowing her pride and doing everything she can to keep things at bay so they can be back on TV."
Aside from just playing nice in person, the insider explained she’s also "avoiding putting herself in any situation with Melissa where she could say the wrong thing, have something she said misconstrued, or chance rocking the boat.
"For now, she is laser-focused on getting RHONJ back and returning to it," they stated.
If and when taping the show begins again, though, things could change.
"Once they start taping… well, who knows what will happen, but it’s certainly possible she and Melissa could get into an altercation given the fact they will be forced to film together, and Teresa could potentially say something that could set her off," the source explained.
"Of course, they could also get along and keep the peace as well, but… time will tell," they concluded.
For now, though, the source added, "Teresa remains cautious and is playing it safe."