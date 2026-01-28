EXCLUSIVE: 'Terrified' Teresa Giudice Walking on 'Pins and Needles' Around Melissa Gorga in Effort to Keep the Peace so 'RHONJ' Can Return

According to an insider, Giudice has been doing her best to keep the peace and avoid confrontation in an effort for RHONJ to hopefully return .

GIudice is 'terrified' of harming her relationship with Gorga again, an insider explained.

While the pair were estranged for years, they made up at the end of last year and have made a concerted effort to keep the peace.

"She is absolutely terrified that if she makes one wrong move, it could spell demise in terms of escalating an issue and harming their relationship again," the insider claimed.

The source revealed the long-standing reality star is "completely on pins and needles and walking on eggshells around Melissa since they made up ."

Giudice has been 'on her best behavior,' a source shared.

Although they spent Christmas together, the insider noted they "haven't been seen spending time together since."

"And even that day, Teresa was on her best behavior," the source shared.

Fans of RHONJ are all too familiar with an infamous scene where Gorga brought sprinkle cookies to Giudice’s house. Giudice is said to have hated them, as she threw them in the garbage.

Gorga now has her own line of sprinkle cookies, and she has Giudice try them on camera on Christmas Eve.

"After years of the 'sprinkle cookies' being an issue, she tried Melissa's cookies," the source noted. "And you could tell it took everything in her to say they were good and try to play nice."