Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Playing House' in NFL Star's $6 Million Kansas City Mansion: Report
Smitten pop star Taylor Swift is reportedly playing house with NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce after wrapping up the South American leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Swift, 33, is reportedly shacking up with Kelce, 34, at his $6 million Missouri mansion, which insiders claimed he bought with the Lover singer in mind.
Sources dished that the Kansas City Chiefs star has given Swift free rein to decorate the 17,000-square-foot property.
"They're going to have two glorious months to hunker down and get to know each other," a tipster told the National Enquirer.
"This is their test run to see if they're compatible for marriage. It's been such a whirlwind romance with them squeezing time here and there between their busy schedules. But now they're finally getting a chance to play husband and wife."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.
According to the source, the Lavender Haze hitmaker "loves to cook and bake" and reportedly wants to impress Kelce with her favorite recipes. While Swift's tour does not resume until February, Kelce is still in the middle of football season.
"There's a good chance the Chiefs will make it to the playoffs — and Taylor will be there cheering him on," the insider squealed.
After taking South America by storm, Swift was spotted at Kelce's game over the weekend for the first time in over a month. Swift bundled up in a red fur coat and all-black ensemble to watch Kelce's Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, where Kansas City lost 19 to 27. Sunday's game marked the first time Kelce has lost with his sweetheart in the stands.
While all cameras may be pointed to Swift during Kelce's games, the insider alleged that the power couple is looking forward to spending some quiet time together, out of the spotlight.
"One of the reasons Travis bought this place was because it's in a gated community and so private and secure," the source explained. "It's going to be their own private hideaway."
While Swift and Kelce are reportedly playing house, the pop star's camp has been busy denying rumors that she secretly married longtime ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in a private ceremony prior to their shocking split earlier this year.
The rumors were sparked by the popular Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi — and soon caught the attention of Swift's publicist, Tree Paine.
DeuxMoi alleged that Swift and Alwyn had a ceremony in "either 2020 or 2021” but the marriage was "never" made legal. Paine quickly fired back on social media.
"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Paine tweeted Thursday night. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."