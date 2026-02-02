Touchdowner — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship 'Being Tested to the Limit' After Her NFL Star Fiancé Flopped on the Field
It wasn't Travis Kelce's best season.
During the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs football game against the Houston Texans on December 7, the tight end bobbled the ball, allowing the Texans to ultimately win the pivotal matchup at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shortly after the loss – which seriously lowered the Chiefs' chances of making the NFL playoffs – a despondent Kelce sat on a bench on the sidelines and stared into space before closing his eyes and hanging his head in dismay.
Just days later, Kelce's team was officially eliminated from 2025-2026 NFL playoff contention.
Feeling Rattled
It's no secret it was a disappointing season for Kelce, who previously vowed before elimination to make what could be his final football stint one to remember.
For the NFL star, his professional downswing may be taking a toll on his mood – and his relationship with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.
"Like any top athlete, Travis is all about winning, so when things aren't going the team's way, he takes it pretty badly," a source told RadarOnline.com.
"The losses affect Taylor because she's riding out all of those emotions alongside him."
It's become a trying time for the pair, who were engaged in an over-the-top proposal in August 2025.
"They've both been on a high for so long, so this is uncharted territory for them," noted the insider, adding that the multiplatinum singer and the football star are learning a hard lesson: "They're not this golden couple who can wave a magic wand at anything and come out on top."
When Swift and Kelce, both 36, first started dating in the summer of 2023, both were at the peak of their respective games. Swift had kicked off her successful Eras Tour, which went on to earn $2 billion in ticket sales, while Kelce was coming off two recent Super Bowl wins and would soon win a third with the Karma singer cheering from the stands.
Feeling The Pressure
After a devastating defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX in February, Kelce brushed aside retirement rumors and declared he was more determined than ever to prove his worth.
"The last thing Travis wants is to go out on a bad season," said the source. "Travis throws his heart and soul into every game."
Following the Chief's elimination, rumors have been swirling Kelce will officially hang up his football cleats for good.
However, Kelce has yet to confirm his next steps.
During the 2024 Super Bowl, he infamously bumped his coach Andy Reid and screamed in his face.
He later admitted to "crossing the line" and had another heated exchange with Reid in September.
"He's an emotional guy," the coach said in a post-game interview.
"If they're coming off a win, Travis is the happiest guy ever," said the source, "but if they lose, he tends to mope and be pretty unapproachable for a while. It takes days for him to get over it. People know to walk on eggshells and leave him alone."
Taylor does her best to lift his spirits, "but it's hard for her to see him like that," revealed the source.
The 14-time Grammy winner can relate to the stress to succeed.
"We both, as a living, as a job, as a passion, perform for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums," she told BBC Radio, adding: "For him, it's practice. For me, it's rehearsal. For him, it's a game. For me, it's a show – we just call them different things... We're both competitive, like, in fun ways."
Distraction Tactics
Since getting together, Swift has been encouraging Kelce to focus on his future outside of football.
He appeared in Ryan Murphy's series Grotesquerie and Happy Gilmore 2 and hosted Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?. In late 2024, he and his NFL vet brother Jason Kelce signed a $100 million deal with Wondery for their popular New Heights podcast.
"I want to stay around the football world as a profession and then dabble in other areas as well," he told GQ of his post-retirement plans. "The good news," said the source, "is that Travis has so many options."
He also has wedding planning to distract him. In early December, one news outlet reported that the couple had booked the luxe Ocean House hotel in Rhode Island where Swift owns a $17million mansion, for June 13.
"Taylor is involving him in all the details," said the source, adding, "overall things are great between them, but like every couple, they're learning to navigate the ups and downs."