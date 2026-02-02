Touchdowner — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship 'Being Tested to the Limit' After Her NFL Star Fiancé Flopped on the Field

It's no secret it was a disappointing season for Kelce, who previously vowed before elimination to make what could be his final football stint one to remember.

For the NFL star, his professional downswing may be taking a toll on his mood – and his relationship with his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

"Like any top athlete, Travis is all about winning, so when things aren't going the team's way, he takes it pretty badly," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"The losses affect Taylor because she's riding out all of those emotions alongside him."

It's become a trying time for the pair, who were engaged in an over-the-top proposal in August 2025.

"They've both been on a high for so long, so this is uncharted territory for them," noted the insider, adding that the multiplatinum singer and the football star are learning a hard lesson: "They're not this golden couple who can wave a magic wand at anything and come out on top."

When Swift and Kelce, both 36, first started dating in the summer of 2023, both were at the peak of their respective games. Swift had kicked off her successful Eras Tour, which went on to earn $2 billion in ticket sales, while Kelce was coming off two recent Super Bowl wins and would soon win a third with the Karma singer cheering from the stands.