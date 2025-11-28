Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman 'Witnessed' Ryan Reynolds Blast Justin Baldoni over 'Fat-Shaming' Comments about wife Blake Lively leaving her 'It Ends with Us' Co-Star in 'Tears'

RadarOnline.com can reveal a newly unsealed court document told how Baldoni visited Reynolds' New York City apartment on April 23, 2023, and was met with a verbal of abuse from the Deadpool star, who told him it was "horrible" to ask about a woman's weight.

'It Ends with Us' director Baldoni got emotional after Reynolds' outburst.

Reynolds, 49, and Lively, 38, allegedly accused the director of “fat shaming” Lively, and Baldoni, 41, was "completely embarrassed" and apologized while shedding tears.

And according to docs, superstars Swift, 35, and Jackman, 57, were in the apartment at the time of the outburst.

The allegation comes from a timeline of events sent from Wayfarer Studios co-founder Jamey Heath's team to Baldoni's publicist over email in July 2024.

It was previously reported Swift went to Lively’s apartment at the time the actress told her to, allegedly not knowing that anyone — including Baldoni — would be there.