Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman 'Witnessed' Ryan Reynolds Blast Justin Baldoni over 'Fat-Shaming' Comments about wife Blake Lively leaving her 'It Ends with Us' Co-Star in 'Tears'
Nov. 28 2025, Published 9:51 a.m. ET
Ryan Reynolds’ scathing rant at Justin Baldoni over his fat-shaming comments to Blake Lively was witnessed by both Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a newly unsealed court document told how Baldoni visited Reynolds' New York City apartment on April 23, 2023, and was met with a verbal of abuse from the Deadpool star, who told him it was "horrible" to ask about a woman's weight.
Reduced To 'Tears'
Reynolds, 49, and Lively, 38, allegedly accused the director of “fat shaming” Lively, and Baldoni, 41, was "completely embarrassed" and apologized while shedding tears.
And according to docs, superstars Swift, 35, and Jackman, 57, were in the apartment at the time of the outburst.
The allegation comes from a timeline of events sent from Wayfarer Studios co-founder Jamey Heath's team to Baldoni's publicist over email in July 2024.
It was previously reported Swift went to Lively’s apartment at the time the actress told her to, allegedly not knowing that anyone — including Baldoni — would be there.
An insider claimed Swift believed Lively manipulated the timing of the meeting with Baldoni so that the singer would arrive before he left, and that the Love Story hitmaker didn’t say anything to Baldoni except that she was excited to see It Ends with Us.
Baldoni claimed in his now-dismissed $400million countersuit against his co-star and Reynolds that Lively weaponized her friendship with Swift.
He also alleged that text messages were released with Lively referring to Reynolds and Swift as her "dragons."
"The message could not have been clearer," the lawsuit read. "Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively's 'dragons,' two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him."
A-List House Guests
Baldoni also claimed in his complaint that when he was invited to Lively and Reynolds' New York penthouse, a "famously close" friend was also present.
A source revealed last month Swift and Lively were still keeping their distance from one another amid the Gossip Girl alum's ongoing court battle with her It Ends with Us directer and co-star.
"They've had no contact," a source told us of Swift and Lively, saying that the once-tight pair haven't spoken since last year when the drama surrounding the case began unfolding.
A source also revealed in February that Swift felt “used” by Lively.
"Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation," the insider alleged. "(They) have been friends for years and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point.”
Swift and Lively were so close that the Anti-Hero singer is the godmother to the A Simple Favor star's three daughters, whom she shares with husband Reynolds.
The Grammy winner even revealed their youngest daughter's name to the world in the 2020 song Betty off her Folklore album. The lyrics to the song also wove in the names of Lively and Reynolds' daughters, James and Inez.