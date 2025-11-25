Taryn Manning, 46, Dances Around Topless as Troubled Actress Rants About Taxes and Not Trusting Trump in Alarming Video
Nov. 25 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Troubled actress Taryn Manning has sparked new fears for her well-being after posting a video where she ranted about not wanting to pay her taxes while flashing her breasts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Orange Is the New Black alum, 46, then uploaded and quickly deleted a video of her dancing around her home topless in another alarming post where fans feared for the star's sobriety.
Manning went on to accuse President Trump of staging the July 2024 assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in the rambling video.
'Always Half Naked'
Manning went braless in a red and gray plaid shirt, flashing the camera while gushing about the bluebird skies at her Palm Springs home on Monday, November 24.
"It's such a beautiful day, and I know it makes some of you uncomfortable that I'm always half naked," the star said while standing next to her pool and pulling her shirt open to reveal the right side of her chest.
"But when you're just cruising around your property, and it's your home, then why can't I?"
Manning later posted a video dancing topless inside her home before quickly deleting it. She rambled in the caption, "We have zero control of the outcome. Your birthday suit is yours. Remember, we only became self-conscious after EVE messed up. Go back to the roots! Be free again."
No Longer a Trump Fan
Manning went on to discuss how she's remodeling her home, then plans to sell it so she can "move far, far, far away where no one can find me," followed by a disturbing laugh.
"Hopefully, not even the government, because I don't want to pay taxes anymore. I don't really trust [President Donald] Trump," the one-time MAGA supporter added.
Manning blasted Trump in the caption, writing, "A beautiful MONDAY! #monday #trump #sucks # taxes. What a colossal lie. I can’t believe I ever trusted him. I am beyond and beside myself. That staged 'assassination' with the blood pack? It hit me like childhood déjà vu – like the little girl waiting at school for a dad who never comes."
Britney Spears Comparisions
Some fans feared for the 8 Mile actress' well-being in the comments, even comparing Manning to her fellow distressing Crossroads co-star Britney Spears.
"Oh honey, I hope you have some positive things coming your way soon," one worried follower wrote, to which Manning cryptically replied, "I really do! Just under NDA! Ugh. Wish I could share more."
A second noted: "You sound just like Britney Spears (tone of voice)."
A third person who runs a Spears fan page told Manning, "You’re going to die from your alcoholism. Being able to showcase it like this to the world is such a sadly bizarre thing to bear witness to."
When another poster asked, "I thought she was sober?" the Spears fan speculated, "She’s absolutely not sober. Did you see the topless dancing video she just posted? It’s deleted now, but it was surprisingly up for about two hours."
No Drugs 'Anymore'
Manning has been open about her battles with staying sober, citing her dad's death by suicide as one reason she wanted to avoid his "lifestyle."
"My father passed away from that type of lifestyle," she revealed in 2017. "He actually took his own life, and I was just like, 'You know what? There's no need for this.' It's everywhere; it’s hard to deal with. I'm not going to lie, I'm a very honest person – it is not an easy thing. But it was very important to me that I overcome [it] because of this certain situation. Because we’re all stronger than that, you know?"
In 2023, Manning said she still drank alcohol, but not to the degree it was a problem, and that her drug use was in the past.
"I've never even seen methamphetamine. Nothing. Never. I'm not saying I’ve never done drugs. I've made it clear [on Instagram] that I used to do a bump [of cocaine] here and there, but not anymore."