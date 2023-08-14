'This is Concerning': 'OITNB' Star Taryn Manning Unleashes Bizarre NSFW Rant About Buying Her Married BF a Boat
Orange Is the New Black actress Taryn Manning sparked concern after spilling her dirty laundry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans have expressed their fears for the star's well-being after she took to social media with shocking details about her relationship with a married man she has been dating. "This is concerning," one person commented.
Manning dished about her explicit sexual acts with the unnamed man, claiming they recently took a trip down to Newport Beach, CA, so she could buy him a boat.
While appearing to slur her words, she said, "Every night, well, for about three nights in a row … I was licking his butt---- because he liked it, and I didn't mind doing it! Is that weird? That is what demons do."
"I was so in love," the Crossroads actress confessed, noting she brought cash for a down payment. "We're into the same things," she shared about their connection. "We're kinky."
Manning slammed his spouse, admitting that tension has been brewing between the two. "I can't stand her," she said of his wife, claiming the woman called her a lunatic and threatened to get a restraining order.
"I'm just single. Very single and he came to me, so you don't accuse me of being a lunatic," the Sons of Anarchy star continued.
Manning told the woman her threats would have consequences and said she would send her to jail if she didn't stop. "I can't believe you," the film star went on. "You've lost it. Not I."
Her Instagram posts have garnered more attention in recent weeks, one of which claimed she had been blacklisted in the industry.
"I am sick of hiding my truth," another viral caption read. "I'll never work again in s--- Hollywood. They canceled me. My whole life has been dedicated to this craft for nothing. Humiliated. Most abusive life I've endured. You were so blaming everyone but yourself."
Manning continued her message by claiming it was crazy to think you could "cancel a sovereign human" before declaring her adoration for former president Donald Trump.
"I love you, Donny. In all your mistakes and the tool you are, you're my hero. The most un racist human on this planet. The lies they speak about you hurt," she wrote.
In a separate post shared over the weekend, Manning accused a doctor of botching her cosmetic procedure. "Look at my neck. It's disgusting. Do not get plastic surgery ever! You never gave AF about me. Plastic surgery ruins lives."