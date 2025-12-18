Tara Reid Still Convinced Drink Was 'Spiked' at Illinois Hotel: 'American Pie' Star Claims She's Been Bullied Mercilessly Since Shocking Collapse
Dec. 18 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Tara Reid is still convinced her shocking collapse inside an Illinois hotel was caused by a spiked drink, despite cops closing their investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The American Pie star, 50, has once again pleaded her case in a new interview in a bid to stop the merciless bullying she claims to have received since making the accusation last month.
'It's Affecting My Mental Health'
Police stopped the investigation, citing a lack of evidence, but Reid insists her drink was tampered with – even though CCTV showed no signs of foul play.
On the abuse she’s received in the wake of the saga, Reid said in a statement: "It was a truly heartbreaking experience. All of the bullying I have been subjected to since, and everyone twisting reality without the facts, they weren't even there to witness, is truly affecting my mental health, and I need it to stop."
The actress also says that the CCTV from the night doesn't show her in the bar all of the time; in fact, there are 33 minutes unaccounted.
Bullying Has Taken Its Toll On Star
Reid also revealed how, despite the police investigating the incident which took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago O'Hare airport last month have closed the case, they have told her that it was because of a lack of evidence, not because her drink wasn't drugged.
She explained: "I am off camera many times and outside where there is no footage. The camera also skips five seconds, to 30 seconds or more, many times, and are missing key information of events.
"I have all the available footage the police sent me. And after reviewing that entire footage, you can clearly see I was completely fine when I arrived, ordered my glass of wine, and left it on the bar to go smoke as I originally stated."
CCTV Mystery
The movie star continued: "I was outside for around 10 minutes off camera that time. Before I went to go smoke the second time, I took my glass of wine with me outside.
"After reviewing the footage, I only had consumed two glasses of wine the entire time since I got there over a 30-minute period before I went outside the second time, and I came back in a completely different state of mind. And it is an undeniable difference.
"They are making it seem like I chugged all this wine at once and ended up on a stretcher but after reviewing the footage, that is not what happened at all."
"In fact, I witnessed in the footage when I arrived back from smoking with the person, I only took one sip of wine in over 30 mins, and when the bartender asked me if I wanted another drink, I signaled no because I still had a drink I didn't barely touch," she concluded.
Reid's collapse was filmed by eyewitnesses, and the footage showed her slumped in a wheelchair.
She was also heard slurring her words during a frantic 911 call made by a hotel staffer.
The actress was taken to the hospital for checks but released soon afterwards, prompting her campaign to press charges and find the culprits.