Tara Reid Hospitalized After She's Allegedly 'Drugged at Bar' — 'American Pie' Star Seen Falling Out of a Wheelchair Surrounded by Paramedics Following Scary Incident

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid was seen lying on a stretcher.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Tara Reid has been left hospitalized after she was allegedly "drugged at a bar," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In new photos that surfaced, Reid was seen passed out in a wheelchair and lying on a stretcher.

A Napkin Was Placed on Tara Reid's Drink

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: MEGA

Reid took a sip of her drink and the next thing she recalls is being in the hospital.

Reid shared all of the scary details with a media outlet, claiming she checked into a hotel in Chicago late Saturday and headed downstairs for a cigarette and to have a drink at the bar.

After ordering her drink, she stepped outside to smoke, and alleges she ran into some YouTubers in the lobby. One of them accompanied her outside to light up with her.

Upon reentering the hotel, she recalled her drink being covered with a napkin, something she says she did not place there. After removing the napkin, she took a sip of her drink, and the next thing she knew, she was in the hospital.

A Shocking Video of Tara Reid

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: MEGA

Reid allegedly screamed she was 'an actress' before being taken out on a stretcher by paramedics.

Someone captured a video of Reid being placed into the wheelchair, with what appears to be a security guard who worked for the hotel saying he wanted to take her to her room.

Reid was slurring her words and, as she was being wheeled, appeared to pass out and fall out of the wheelchair.

Later in the clip, the Van Wilder star was seen on a stretcher surrounded by paramedics being wheeled out of the hotel, presumably to the hospital.

Prior to them arriving, the person who took the video claims Reid was yelling, "You don't know who I am. I am famous. I'm an actress."

At the time of publication, Reid had not filed any police report regarding the alleged drugging of her drink.

Tara Reid Was Spotted Years Ago Slurring Her Words

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: MEGA

The movie star was seen exiting a hotel years ago looking 'noticeably out of it.'

Reid has had her share of substance abuse issues in the past.

As RadarOnline.com reported in 2019, in an interview, the American Pie star was slurring her words and squinting her eyes.

"It’s my favorite one. It's so ridiculous, it's so bad that it's good," she said regarding her film Sharknado 6. "It's just out of control, like, the movie, it... It does, it takes every step to the next level."

After the interview, onlookers at a hotel in New York City said the star exited and looked "noticeably out of it."

Tara Reid Clapped Back At Critics Who Said She Was Too Skinny

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: MEGA

Reid was slammed for being too thin in 2021.

Aside from substance abuse issues, Reid had been criticized in the past for being too thin.

In 2021, she addressed criticism of her body on Instagram, writing, "To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle. Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny; I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat."

"I’ve always been thin," she also shared in an interview at the time. "So these stories are kind of crazy because it’s like there’s nothing that has changed forever. This is who I am, this is what I am, this is what I’m [aspiring] to be."

She also said she hoped to "change the minds of bullies."

"I've gone through it for so many years that, you know, sometimes I feel bad for them because if they’re that miserable writing things at home, what are they doing?" she stated at the time. "That's negative. You know, it’s hurtful.

"Love will always beat hate. It’s just so hard to find love because you’ve got to find it in yourself first."

