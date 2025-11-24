Tara Reid Hospitalized After She's Allegedly 'Drugged at Bar' — 'American Pie' Star Seen Falling Out of a Wheelchair Surrounded by Paramedics Following Scary Incident

Aside from substance abuse issues, Reid had been criticized in the past for being too thin.

In 2021, she addressed criticism of her body on Instagram, writing, "To all who made their great comments exposing their hate for my artsy picture I posted yesterday, it was the angle. Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny; I have a high metabolism. Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat."

"I’ve always been thin," she also shared in an interview at the time. "So these stories are kind of crazy because it’s like there’s nothing that has changed forever. This is who I am, this is what I am, this is what I’m [aspiring] to be."

She also said she hoped to "change the minds of bullies."

"I've gone through it for so many years that, you know, sometimes I feel bad for them because if they’re that miserable writing things at home, what are they doing?" she stated at the time. "That's negative. You know, it’s hurtful.

"Love will always beat hate. It’s just so hard to find love because you’ve got to find it in yourself first."