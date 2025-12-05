Tara Reid Heard Slurring Words in Frantic 911 Call Before 'American Pie' Star's Collapse in Chicago Hotel Amid 'Drink Spiking' Claims

However, the saga took a shocking twist this week, when Rosemont Police revealed that they have no evidence that a crime had occurred and are not currently investigating anyone in relation to the incident.

In a statement, law enforcement said: "While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink."

The statement went on to say that 'a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is "standard practice for bartenders to do."

The surveillance footage reviewed by the police included "video at the hotel bar" and officers conducted "multiple interviews."

Police are currently waiting for "hospital records" to determine "what specific chemical testing" Reid underwent, if any.