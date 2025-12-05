Tara Reid Heard Slurring Words in Frantic 911 Call Before 'American Pie' Star's Collapse in Chicago Hotel Amid 'Drink Spiking' Claims
Dec. 5 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Tara Reid is heard slurring her words in the background of a frantic 911 call made by a hotel staffer after the actress collapsed in a bar.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the American Pie star was described as "really inebriated" by the caller, who told the dispatcher Reid was unable to hold herself up in a wheelchair.
Reid Was 'Really Inebriated'
The newly-released audio also features the staffer repeatedly shouting "Ms. Reid" in an attempt to get her attention as the 50-year-old mumbled unintelligibly, seemingly unable to form coherent words.
The female caller reports that Reid isn't vomiting blood or having trouble breathing but the hotel fears she could collapse and hit her head if left unattended.
Another recording — the 911 dispatch log from when EMTs arrived — shows first responders referring to the actress as "the intoxicated female" who was "laying on the floor of the hallway."
Following the incident, which took place on the Saturday before Thanksgiving at the bar of the DoubleTree hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, Reid claimed her drink was spiked and was looking at pressing charges if the culprit was found.
Unable To Speak Clearly
However, the saga took a shocking twist this week, when Rosemont Police revealed that they have no evidence that a crime had occurred and are not currently investigating anyone in relation to the incident.
In a statement, law enforcement said: "While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink."
The statement went on to say that 'a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is "standard practice for bartenders to do."
The surveillance footage reviewed by the police included "video at the hotel bar" and officers conducted "multiple interviews."
Police are currently waiting for "hospital records" to determine "what specific chemical testing" Reid underwent, if any.
Police Found No Evidence To Back Up Her Drink-Spike Theory
RFK Jr.'s 'Mistress' Done at Vanity Fair: Olivia Nuzzi Out of a Job Again as More Shock Details of Alleged Affair With Trump Pal Emerge
After police declared there was no evidence backing Reid’s claims, Reid hit back, saying: "Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over 8 hours after a drink."
The actress went on: "Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything. That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt. I felt so helpless.
"I cannot sleep over this. It's a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me. I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me."
While Reid is said to be "highly disappointed" that police did not find anything pointing to her drink being spiked or "roofied", sources close to the star claim she remains convinced "something was done to her."
"Tara is looking to lay low till all this is figured out, and the dust settles as it has begun to affect her future working gigs on getting hired for a few things," the source explained. "She is adamant that she doesn't have a substance problem."
YouTube influencer Sean P, who was with Reid when she collapsed, claims she accused him of drugging her drink — which he denies.