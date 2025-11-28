EXCLUSIVE: 'Nightmarishly Psychotic' Gang 'On Prowl for A-Listers to Drug and Rape'... As Tara Reid Hunts Hotel 'Drink Spiker'
Nov. 28 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Tara Reid's alleged drink spiking has sparked warnings it may be only the start of a series of attacks by a "nightmarishly psychotic" gang feared to be plotting to target A-list celebrities for druggings and potential sexual assaults.
RadarOnline.com can reveal private security teams who have worked with multiple high-profile clients say they have been monitoring a group believed to be operating in major U.S. cities, watching hotel lobbies, bars and VIP events for famous faces.
Warnings of a Coordinated Celebrity Targeting Gang
Reid's collapse in a Rosemont hotel, Chicago, early on Sunday, November 23 – an incident now under police investigation – has now intensified fears the suspects may be escalating their tactics.
A security source said: "This won't be one-offs anymore. We think a coordinated group is studying celebrity travel patterns and waiting for moments when people are distracted or unprotected.
"Tara's incident fits the exact profile of what we've been fearing."
Another source added: "There is a gang looking for stars moving alone, preferably late at night, hoping to drug them quickly and get them out of public view, for all sorts of horrific reasons including committing sexual assaults and capturing them on camera. That's the blueprint."
Tara Reid's Account of the Incident
Reid filed a police report this week, with Rosemont authorities confirming she is cooperating fully. The actress, who rose to fame in the late 1990s, was filmed slumped over and incoherent as hotel security attempted to move her into a wheelchair before paramedics transported her to the hospital.
Her representative said in the aftermath of the horror: "Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation. Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone."
Reid described how she checked into the hotel late Saturday, ordered a drink at the bar and stepped outside to smoke while several YouTubers "weirdly" filmed content in the lobby.
When she returned, she said her drink was inexplicably covered with a napkin.
"I never put that over my drink," she said. Reid added she took a sip and "without even finishing my drink, I just passed out."
She went on: "Before I knew it, I was in the hospital, eight hours later."
According to Reid, a hospital staff member told her: "You were drugged."
The actress added: "It was all kind of vague… I can't even explain it because I don't even know what happened… I'm just glad that I was in a public place, you know what I mean?
"Like, and there was security there to help me, 'cause I mean, if this happened at... not a public place, I mean you could get raped.
"You could get... a lot of things could go really, really, really wrong."
Security Concerns and The Blueprint
One security investigator working with the hotel sector said: "Tara's case raises every red flag. Her drink was left unattended for less than a minute – that's all this gang needs. They are set to go after names they know will be isolated for just long enough."
Another source connected to private surveillance teams said: "We've had warnings circulating for months about a group hitting celebrity-heavy cities – Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, New York.
"What happened to Tara lines up with the pattern of creating confusion, sudden unconsciousness and a rush to get the victim out of sight."
Reid's Recovery and Past Issues
Reid, who recently split from longtime partner Nathan Montpetit-Howar, insists she had consumed only a single glass of wine the night of her apparent spiking.
She has previously spoken openly about battling substance issues and has credited rehab with saving her life.