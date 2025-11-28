EXCLUSIVE: 'Nightmarishly Psychotic' Gang 'On Prowl for A-Listers to Drug and Rape'... As Tara Reid Hunts Hotel 'Drink Spiker'

Reid filed a police report this week, with Rosemont authorities confirming she is cooperating fully. The actress, who rose to fame in the late 1990s, was filmed slumped over and incoherent as hotel security attempted to move her into a wheelchair before paramedics transported her to the hospital.

Her representative said in the aftermath of the horror: "Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation. Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone."

Reid described how she checked into the hotel late Saturday, ordered a drink at the bar and stepped outside to smoke while several YouTubers "weirdly" filmed content in the lobby.

When she returned, she said her drink was inexplicably covered with a napkin.

"I never put that over my drink," she said. Reid added she took a sip and "without even finishing my drink, I just passed out."

She went on: "Before I knew it, I was in the hospital, eight hours later."

According to Reid, a hospital staff member told her: "You were drugged."

The actress added: "It was all kind of vague… I can't even explain it because I don't even know what happened… I'm just glad that I was in a public place, you know what I mean?

"Like, and there was security there to help me, 'cause I mean, if this happened at... not a public place, I mean you could get raped.

"You could get... a lot of things could go really, really, really wrong."