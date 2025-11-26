Tara Reid Files Police Report and is 'Willing to Prosecute' After Claiming She Was 'Drugged' in Hotel Bar — 'I Completely Blacked Out With No Recollection of Anything'

Tara Reid has filed a police report after claiming she was drugged in a hotel bar in Chicago, leaving her hospitalized, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The American Pie star, 50, says in the report – filed with the Rosemont Public Safety Department – she "completely blacked out with no recollection of anything" hours after ordering a glass of white wine.

Article continues below advertisement

' I Completely Blacked Out'

Source: MEGA Reid was filmed falling out of a wheelchair surrounded by paramedics during a traumatic scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Reid said she was approached by a man who claimed to be a successful influencer. After going outside to smoke a cigarette with him, the actress recalls seeing a napkin over her drink, and the last thing she remembers was a couple sitting down next to them. The movie star stated: "The next thing I remember was I was waking up in the hospital around eight hours or more later, not knowing where I was or anything that happened. I completely blacked out with no recollection of anything." Reid added her agent picked her up from the hospital after they said she was free to go.

Article continues below advertisement

The Police Statement Revealed

Source: MEGA Reid claims she saw a glass of wine she ordered with a napkin over it, suggesting it was tampered with.

Article continues below advertisement

Reid explained she had been trying to file a police report since the incident, but didn't know how to from Los Angeles. She continued: "The guy I had the cigarette with texted me the videos of me the next day I thought he was trying to extort saying he could stop the videos going out and he also told me I called security on him and he also confirmed that I only had one drink." "I am willing to prosecute," the Van WIlder star added. Rosemont Public Safety Department Lieutenant Joseph Balogh shared they responded to an EMS-related incident on Sunday, November 23, at 12:39 am. "Trained patrol officers assisted Rosemont paramedics with patient care for a sick person call," Balogh said. "The patient was transported to a local area hospital, and no additional reports were created that day."

Article continues below advertisement

'She Is Cooperating Fully With The Investigation'

Source: MEGA The 'American Pie' star claims she had been trying to file a police report since the incident but didn't know how to from Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Balogh explained they spoke with Reid on Tuesday, November 26, and an online report was submitted, which was received by the Rosemont Detective Division at 4:26 pm. He noted they are in communication with the hotel to gather video surveillance, and are "committed to investigating this incident fully." Reid’s rep said: "Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation.” "Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time," the rep continued. "She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress claims doctors did not perform alcohol tests on her, believing she was 'drugged.'