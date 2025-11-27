YouTuber Denies Tara Reid's Claim He Spiked Her Drink in Chicago Hotel Bar After 'Terrifying Incident' Sparked 'American Pie' Actress's Hospitalization

The influencer says he met the Noughties star at the bar of the DoubleTree in Rosemont, Illinois late Saturday night.

He claims they started chatting, exchanged contact information, and went outside to smoke a cigarette at Reid's suggestion.

Sean says Reid was initially not particularly interested in chatting, and even jabbed at him for his background in YouTube.

However she warmed up to him once he reminded her that she had been filmed getting denied from a Hollywood club 19 years ago.

Sean claimed Reid seemed "tipsy" and acknowledged he was as well. However, they were well enough to chat with one another.