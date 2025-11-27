YouTuber Denies Tara Reid's Claim He Spiked Her Drink in Chicago Hotel Bar After 'Terrifying Incident' Sparked 'American Pie' Actress's Hospitalization
Nov. 27 2025, Published 6:48 p.m. ET
A YouTube influencer has denied Tara Reid's claim he spiked her drink in a Chicago hotel — resulting in the actress’s hospitalization.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sean P, who was named in a police report Reid filed after her unattended drink at a hotel bar was allegedly tampered with, claims the American Pie actress accused him of slipping a drug into her drink that evening — an allegation he denies.
Spiking Allegation
The influencer says he met the Noughties star at the bar of the DoubleTree in Rosemont, Illinois late Saturday night.
He claims they started chatting, exchanged contact information, and went outside to smoke a cigarette at Reid's suggestion.
Sean says Reid was initially not particularly interested in chatting, and even jabbed at him for his background in YouTube.
However she warmed up to him once he reminded her that she had been filmed getting denied from a Hollywood club 19 years ago.
Sean claimed Reid seemed "tipsy" and acknowledged he was as well. However, they were well enough to chat with one another.
Traumatizing Scenes
He alleged that when they returned to the bar and he attempted to pay his tab, Reid handed her purse to him and asked he grab her room key.
He claimed he saw pills inside the purse. In that moment, Sean claimed Reid screamed for security.
Security stepped in and asked if there was an issue, prompting them to both say, "No."
He then says he asked they go outside for another cigarette, and as they headed towards the smoking area, Reid completely changed and abruptly ended up on the floor.
While Reid believes someone tampered with her wine, Sean P claimed he never noticed her with a beverage (however acknowledged he wasn't exactly paying very much attention).
'Docs Told Me I Was Drugged'
Reid claimed in her police report that Sean sent her videos of her the following day, a move she interpreted as an extortion attempt.
However Sean alleges he was only trying to make her aware that his friend had a video of her being pushed out of the hotel in a stretcher.
After he sent her the video, Sean claims Reid accused him of slipping a drug into her beverage — an accusation he denies.
Reid's representative said that the actress never claimed Sean was the one who allegedly spiked her drink, and called his retelling "inaccurate."
Sean hasn't spoken with any police but has talked with a lawyer.
In her incident report, Reid says: "A man came up to me and introduced himself as Sean P a very successful influencer and YouTuber who was with all the other YouTubers in the lobby and sat next to me at the bar.
"Then I said I wanted to go out for a cigarette and he said he would come with me. We went out for a smoke exchanged numbers and came back and there was a napkin over my drink.
"Then the last thing I remember was drinking that drink and seeing a couple sitting next to us.
"The next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital around 8 hours or more later not knowing where I was or anything that happened. I completely blacked out with no recollection of anything.
"I don't remember leaving the hotel I don't remember being in the ambulance or anything.”
When asked about Sean's denial, a representative for Reid said: "We are just trying to get to the bottom of what happened."