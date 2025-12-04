Tara Reid Hits Back After Cops' Say 'No Evidence' of Drink Tampering Sparking 'Horrifying' Collapse: 'Nobody Ends Up in Hospital Incapacitated for 8 Hours After a Drink!'
Dec. 4 2025, Published 8:09 a.m. ET
Tara Reid has responded to claims made by cops there is "no evidence" her drink was tampered with before her collapse at a Chicago hotel.
RadarOnline.com can reveal police investigating the alleged drink spiking claims surveillance footage shows no signs of any activity around the American Pie star's drink, which she believes was drugged.
'Scariest Feeling I Have Ever Felt'
The actress, 50, was rushed to the hospital and filed a police report alleging her wine had been drugged after she left it unattended inside the DoubleTree hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Reid was seen in disturbing footage slumped over in a wheelchair at the bar.
Rosemont Police said in a statement: "While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink."
But Reid immediately hit back with a fiery rebuttal, saying: "Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over eight hours after a drink.
"Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything. That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt. I felt so helpless."
''Something Happened To Me'
"This has been a horrifying experience for me that is severely affecting my mental health.
"I cannot sleep over this. It’s a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me. I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me."
Rosemont Police said in their statement that there is no evidence so far that a criminal act had been committed nor are they currently investigating anyone.
The surveillance footage they have viewed included "video at the hotel bar" and officers had conducted "multiple interviews."
According to law enforcement, "a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is standard practice for bartenders to do."
Waiting For Hospital Reports
Police are currently waiting for "hospital records" to determine "what specific chemical testing" Reid underwent, if any.
"We are working with Tara Reid to receive those records which she has also not received," law enforcement said.
YouTuber Sean P claimed last week that the actress, who is also known for her role in the Sharknado series of films, had accused him of being the one who tampered with her drink — a story he adamantly denied.
Sean P said he met Reid at the bar of the DoubleTree hotel in Rosemont late on the night of the incident.
He claimed they started chatting, exchanged contact information and went outside to smoke a cigarette at Reid's suggestion.
The social media star claimed Reid seemed "tipsy" and acknowledged that he was as well.
He alleged that when they returned to the bar and he attempted to pay his tab, Reid handed her purse to him and asked him to grab her room key.
He claimed he saw pills inside the purse. In that moment, Sean claimed Reid screamed for security.
Security stepped in and asked if there was an issue, prompting them to both say, "No."
Sean then says he asked that they go outside for another cigarette and as they headed towards the smoking area, Reid completely changed and abruptly ended up on the floor.