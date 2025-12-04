Tara Reid Hits Back After Cops' Say 'No Evidence' of Drink Tampering Sparking 'Horrifying' Collapse: 'Nobody Ends Up in Hospital Incapacitated for 8 Hours After a Drink!'

The actress, 50, was rushed to the hospital and filed a police report alleging her wine had been drugged after she left it unattended inside the DoubleTree hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Reid was seen in disturbing footage slumped over in a wheelchair at the bar.

Rosemont Police said in a statement: "While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink."

But Reid immediately hit back with a fiery rebuttal, saying: "Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over eight hours after a drink.

"Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything. That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt. I felt so helpless."