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Home > Exclusives > Sydney Sweeney
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EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Moves Into Scooter Braun's $65Million Mansion'

Sydney Sweeney reportedly moves into Scooter Braun's $65M mansion as their relationship grows serious.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has allegedly moved into Scooter Braun's $65million mansion as their relationship grows serious.

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Sept. 8 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney is shacking up with boyfriend Scooter Braun – having fully moved into the music mogul's $65 million Brentwood bachelor pad that he bought after splitting from his now ex-wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sweeney, 28, had reportedly begun making herself at home at the 45-year-old's California digs "super fast" after they began dating last year, but she's now fully put down roots in what's been likened to a trial marriage.

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Sweeney's Career Hits Rough Patch

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Scooter Braun has reportedly welcomed Sydney Sweeney into his $65 million Brentwood home.
Source: MEGA

Scooter Braun has reportedly welcomed Sydney Sweeney into his $65 million Brentwood home.

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News broke in August 2025 that Sweeney and the former talent manager were dating after they were spotted together in Italy following Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June 2025 wedding.

The romance blossomed nearly three years after Braun finalized his divorce from Yael Cohen, 39 – mother of his three young children, who received a $20million payout plus a share of their marital assets – and months after Sweeney ditched fiancé Jonathan Davino following an eight-year romance.

Sources suggested savvy Sweeney made the move as her Hollywood shelf-life seems to be going stale.

While the blue-eyed beauty garnered buzz for HBO's Euphoria and her rom-com Anyone But You, her boxing pic Christy quickly went down for the count and her SYRN lingerie line may be a bust as sales seem to be sagging following a blockbuster launch.

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Finding New Projects

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Jonathan Davino and Sweeney ended their eight-year romance before she began dating Braun.
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Davino and Sweeney ended their eight-year romance before she began dating Braun.

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Insiders said Sweeney is now leaning on Braun as she focuses on finding projects for her own production company and preps for a sequel to her 2025 film The Housemaid.

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