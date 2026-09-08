EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Moves Into Scooter Braun's $65Million Mansion'
Sept. 8 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is shacking up with boyfriend Scooter Braun – having fully moved into the music mogul's $65 million Brentwood bachelor pad that he bought after splitting from his now ex-wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sweeney, 28, had reportedly begun making herself at home at the 45-year-old's California digs "super fast" after they began dating last year, but she's now fully put down roots in what's been likened to a trial marriage.
Sweeney's Career Hits Rough Patch
News broke in August 2025 that Sweeney and the former talent manager were dating after they were spotted together in Italy following Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June 2025 wedding.
The romance blossomed nearly three years after Braun finalized his divorce from Yael Cohen, 39 – mother of his three young children, who received a $20million payout plus a share of their marital assets – and months after Sweeney ditched fiancé Jonathan Davino following an eight-year romance.
Sources suggested savvy Sweeney made the move as her Hollywood shelf-life seems to be going stale.
While the blue-eyed beauty garnered buzz for HBO's Euphoria and her rom-com Anyone But You, her boxing pic Christy quickly went down for the count and her SYRN lingerie line may be a bust as sales seem to be sagging following a blockbuster launch.
Finding New Projects
Insiders said Sweeney is now leaning on Braun as she focuses on finding projects for her own production company and preps for a sequel to her 2025 film The Housemaid.