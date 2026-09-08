EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Moves Into Scooter Braun's $65Million Mansion'

News broke in August 2025 that Sweeney and the former talent manager were dating after they were spotted together in Italy following Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June 2025 wedding.

The romance blossomed nearly three years after Braun finalized his divorce from Yael Cohen, 39 – mother of his three young children, who received a $20million payout plus a share of their marital assets – and months after Sweeney ditched fiancé Jonathan Davino following an eight-year romance.

Sources suggested savvy Sweeney made the move as her Hollywood shelf-life seems to be going stale.

While the blue-eyed beauty garnered buzz for HBO's Euphoria and her rom-com Anyone But You, her boxing pic Christy quickly went down for the count and her SYRN lingerie line may be a bust as sales seem to be sagging following a blockbuster launch.