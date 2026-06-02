Sydney Sweeney Demanded 'Euphoria' Nude Scenes Be Included in Final Season After Creator Considered Cutting Them — 'Are You Kidding Me?'

He explained: "Well, it's funny, when I first wrote it, I was like, 'maybe we shoot all of this, and we don't have any nudity, maybe there's ways to shoot around certain things?’

"And she looked at me, and she was like, 'Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to like, skirt around it?’ And I was like, 'yeah, OK, that’s a fair point.'"

Paying tribute to Sweeney, he told the New York Times: "I think she's a totally fearless actor. She's also just wonderfully professional and shows up just game every day.

"I adore working with her because there’s such flexibility in terms of the performance. There's a lot of trust that we have."