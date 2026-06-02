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Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Demanded 'Euphoria' Nude Scenes Be Included in Final Season After Creator Considered Cutting Them — 'Are You Kidding Me?'

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: HBO Max

Sydney Sweeney insisted her nude scenes remain in the final season of 'Euphoria' after creator Sam Levinson considered cutting them.

June 2 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney persuaded Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to keep her nude scenes in the final season after he considered cutting them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress, 28, was dubbed "fearless" by Levinson, who claimed she wanted all her X-rated antics to remain because she was playing an OnlyFans star.

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'I’m Playing An OnlyFans Model'

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picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sweeney said she did not want to 'skirt around' raunchy antics of her character's job.

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He explained: "Well, it's funny, when I first wrote it, I was like, 'maybe we shoot all of this, and we don't have any nudity, maybe there's ways to shoot around certain things?’

"And she looked at me, and she was like, 'Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to like, skirt around it?’ And I was like, 'yeah, OK, that’s a fair point.'"

Paying tribute to Sweeney, he told the New York Times: "I think she's a totally fearless actor. She's also just wonderfully professional and shows up just game every day.

"I adore working with her because there’s such flexibility in terms of the performance. There's a lot of trust that we have."

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'Euphoria' Ripped for 'Anticlimactic' Ending

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The actress embraced the bizarre scenarios her character was thrown into.

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"And look, we're tackling this world of OnlyFans where women are being paid to, like, whisper into an ear-shaped microphone," the show creator added.

"There is a level of absurdity to it that is just fun, and we're always trying to come up with ways to make it feel authentic and humorous and dramatic and also speak to the larger wants and wishes of the character."

The ending of Euphoria, which aired on May 31, was met with criticism from fans, who took to social media to call the episode "a mess," "anticlimactic," and even "the worst ending to any TV show ever."

By contrast, Levinson described it as "the honest ending," before announcing that the third season was the finale and that there would be no fourth.

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Zendaya Feud Rumors Rumble On

picture of Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney
Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram

Sweeney omitted Zendaya from her 'Euphoria' picture round up, which included Jacob Elordi.

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Meanwhile, Sweeney ramped up long-standing rumors of a feud with Zendaya by omitting her co-star from a recent behind-the-scenes tribute post.

She shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photographs on Instagram, bidding farewell to her character, Cassie Howard.

The post featured several cast members, including Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and the late Eric Dane. Fans, though, noticed that Zendaya was conspicuous by her absence.

"There's no photo in this slideshow with Zendaya; I'm confused …" one wrote.

"Zendaya doesn't like (Sweeney) because of her values," another fan theorized.

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Photo of Zendaya
Source: Mega

Zendaya and Sweeney 'barely had any scenes together,' which fans claim may have been a reason behind snub.

However, others argued that Sweeney and Zendaya "barely had any scenes together," explaining why they didn’t have any behind-the-scenes pics.

Radar previously told how Sweeney and Zendaya were “locked in a bitter feud" that stemmed from their differing political views.

Sweeney is a registered Republican voter and caused controversy with her American Eagle denim campaign, which some critics accused of being Nazi propaganda with racist undertones.

And according to the Daily Mail, Zendaya refused to do press with Sweeney for Euphoria Season 3, and the two allegedly refused to stand next to each other at events.

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