Suzanne Somers' Love Life Confessions: Early-Morning Intimacy, Hormone Injections and Tequila Shots
Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
Suzanne Somers always made an effort to keep things spicy in the bedroom with her husband of nearly 50 years, Alan Hamel.
Ahead of the third anniversary of her death, RadarOnline.com revisits their relationship, her past marriage advice, and her candid confessions about their love life.
Suzanne Somers Had a Busy Intimate Life
Somers and Hamel met in 1969 on the set of The Anniversary Game show. The happy couple tied the knot in 1977 and remained married until the actress' death on October 15, 2023.
One secret to their 46-year marriage was lots of intimacy – sometimes even several times per day and in the early morning hours.
"What is this thing about 4:30 in the morning that’s suddenly like, ‘Oh there he is! I’m like, ‘Could you just wait ’til the sun comes up?'" she joked about her husband's appetite for intimacy in a resurfaced interview from 2021 shared with Radar.
Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel Took 'Hormones'
Somers also revealed that they both took weekly hormone injections to keep their desires alive.
"He’s on hormones and I’m on hormones," she continued. "And then I’m really awake around eight or so. We have busy mornings!"”
"I’ve never enjoyed anybody in my whole life the way I enjoy Al," she added, noting there was a lot of "juice and zest" in their lives at the time.
Claiming they were "so content together," she reflected on dancing, making cocktails and having "romantic" nights in their twilight years.
Suzanne Somers' Tips for Healthy Argument
Despite their happy lives together, Somers admitted that there were a lot of arguments the "first 10 years" together, particularly because they were "blending families."
"The last 10 years, I don’t remember having an argument," she said. "We’re so compatible that even a cross tone will hurt one another’s feelings."
Part of their healthy marriage and communication was learning how to argue in a respectful way – a tip she was taught by her therapist.
"So here’s what you do: You never start any sentence with ‘you always,’ ‘you never’ or ‘you should,’" she explained. "That’s like backing the other person into a corner, and they have no choice but to strike. So here’s how you do it effectively. ‘When you do this, it makes me feel that.’ Try it — it works every time, and you just won’t fight because then the other person says, ‘Well, I didn’t mean to make you feel like that.'"
Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel Still Had 'Date Nights' in Their 70s
Although the couple was almost always together at home or through work, Somers said she never got tired of being around him.
As for Hamel, he always made the effort to do little things to show he loves her. This included making her "really great coffee" every morning.
"Then at night, we often date. And we’ll share a tequila. Sometimes we dance," she shared at the time. "And then I make him a great dinner, and I always light candles, and I just keep the romance in the relationship."