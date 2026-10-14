Suzanne Somers' Love Life Confessions: Early-Morning Intimacy, Hormone Injections and Tequila Shots

Despite their happy lives together, Somers admitted that there were a lot of arguments the "first 10 years" together, particularly because they were "blending families."

"The last 10 years, I don’t remember having an argument," she said. "We’re so compatible that even a cross tone will hurt one another’s feelings."

Part of their healthy marriage and communication was learning how to argue in a respectful way – a tip she was taught by her therapist.

"So here’s what you do: You never start any sentence with ‘you always,’ ‘you never’ or ‘you should,’" she explained. "That’s like backing the other person into a corner, and they have no choice but to strike. So here’s how you do it effectively. ‘When you do this, it makes me feel that.’ Try it — it works every time, and you just won’t fight because then the other person says, ‘Well, I didn’t mean to make you feel like that.'"