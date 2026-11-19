On October 17, 1994, Smith received a letter from Findlay, the son of the textile mill owner where she worked as a secretary, ending their relationship and stating that he did not want children.

Eight days later, on October 25, 1994, Smith sent her burgundy 1990 Mazda Protégé into John D. Long Lake with her two sons still strapped into their car seats. Following the killings, she told police a Black man had carjacked her vehicle and driven away with her children in the backseat.

But on November 3, 1994, amid growing stress and attention, Smith confessed to the crime and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole coming only after serving 30 years.

On Thursday, November 19, the 55-year-old made just her second appearance before a parole board. She was denied release during her first appeal in 2024.