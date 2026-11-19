Susan Smith Denies Killing Her Two Young Sons to Please a Lover — as Monster Mom Remains Behind Bars After Crushing Parole Rejection
Nov. 19 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Susan Smith defended herself against allegations that she killed her two young children to please a lover, as the monster mom was denied parole for a second time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The South Carolina inmate was allegedly dating a local businessman, Tom Findlay, who didn't want children, so she drowned 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander in what prosecutors argued was a desperate attempt to save their relationship.
Susan Smith Has Been Denied Parole Again
On October 17, 1994, Smith received a letter from Findlay, the son of the textile mill owner where she worked as a secretary, ending their relationship and stating that he did not want children.
Eight days later, on October 25, 1994, Smith sent her burgundy 1990 Mazda Protégé into John D. Long Lake with her two sons still strapped into their car seats. Following the killings, she told police a Black man had carjacked her vehicle and driven away with her children in the backseat.
But on November 3, 1994, amid growing stress and attention, Smith confessed to the crime and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole coming only after serving 30 years.
On Thursday, November 19, the 55-year-old made just her second appearance before a parole board. She was denied release during her first appeal in 2024.
'This Did Not Happen Because of a Man'
Speaking to the board via closed captioning from her prison, Smith emphatically insisted that the public know her actions had nothing to do with Findlay.
"This did not happen because of a man. That is just not true," Smith declared. "I know people have believed that for a long time, but it’s not true. I would never have hurt Michael and Alex for that reason."
Instead, Smith's defense attorneys blamed her troubled history and mental health problems, claiming she had suffered sexual abuse and postpartum depression following Alexander's birth and two previous suicide attempts.
The court also heard details of her traumatic childhood. Her father died by suicide when she was 6 years old, while her stepfather was accused of sexually abusing her during her teenage years.
Despite the defense's arguments, a jury convicted Susan of two counts of murder on July 22, 1995. Although prosecutors sought the death penalty, jurors sentenced her to life in prison on July 28, 1995.
Susan Smith Had Relations with Two Prison Guards
While Smith maintains she wasn't trying to appease a lover on the outside, she sure seems to have done plenty of that on the inside, having been caught getting intimate with both fellow inmates and guards while serving her time.
Jon Ozmint, former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, says Smith has been a handful behind bars and is constantly whining for sympathy and attention. He also noted that twice in 2000, she was caught having s-x with guards.
"We arrested a captain and a lieutenant for having improper relations with her," he said.
The men were fired, but Smith continued her promiscuous lifestyle with several jailhouse gal pals, including a drug-addicted shoplifter, who died of an overdose after her release, and a cocaine dealer named Pamela 'Big Daddy' Morgan, who was released in 2008.
Susan Smith Has 'Matured' Behind Bars
According to Christie Leann Smith, who served time with Susan at South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution, the disgraced mother has a clear type.
"Susan always plays the feminine role," said Christie, who is not related to Susan. "She likes big, tough convicts who can protect her from other inmates and make love like a man."
Christie claimed that Susan would pay her to watch out for guards while making love in her cell, closets, and even the prison cafeteria freezer.
But the killer mom insisted Thursday she is "not the same person I was 32 years ago. I am changed," while defiantly adding, "I have grown up. I am mature."
Smith said she "would go back and change all of this if I could," but to no avail. She was ordered back to prison and can request another parole hearing in two years.