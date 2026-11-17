Smith confessed to strapping her sons Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, into her Mazda Protege and rolling them into John D. Long Lake in Union County in 1994.

After her confession and conviction, the now 55-year-old has been busy getting busy while serving time inside an all-women's prison, where she is currently 30 years into a life sentence for murder.

Smith has reportedly had several female lovers, including a drug-addicted shoplifter, who died of an overdose after her release, and a cocaine dealer named Pamela 'Big Daddy' Morgan, who was released in 2008.

She also reportedly had a relationship with an incarcerated bank robber, who one former inmate described as a "big woman who looks like a man."