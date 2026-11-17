EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith Likes 'Big, Tough' Female Inmates Who 'Make Love Like a Man' — as Killer Mom's Intimate Life Behind Bars Is Exposed
Nov. 17 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Susan Smith apparently has a particular preference when it comes to her prison lovers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monster mom, who is set to appear before a parole board 30 years after drowning her two young sons in a South Carolina lake, has reportedly found new love behind bars – with a bevy of "beefy" women.
Susan Smith Has Hooked Up While in Lock Up
Smith confessed to strapping her sons Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, into her Mazda Protege and rolling them into John D. Long Lake in Union County in 1994.
After her confession and conviction, the now 55-year-old has been busy getting busy while serving time inside an all-women's prison, where she is currently 30 years into a life sentence for murder.
Smith has reportedly had several female lovers, including a drug-addicted shoplifter, who died of an overdose after her release, and a cocaine dealer named Pamela 'Big Daddy' Morgan, who was released in 2008.
She also reportedly had a relationship with an incarcerated bank robber, who one former inmate described as a "big woman who looks like a man."
Susan Smith 'Always Plays the Feminine Role'
Christie Leann Smith, who served time with Susan at South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution, but is not related to her, said the convicted killer has a specific "type" of jailhouse rocker.
"Susan always plays the feminine role," Christie said. "She likes big, tough convicts who can protect her from other inmates and make love like a man."
Christie claimed that Susan would pay her to watch out for guards while making love in her cell, closets, and even the prison cafeteria freezer.
Susan Smith Hooked Up With Prison Guards
But Susan's affections are not limited to women only. Nor are they apparently limited to her fellow inmates. Jon Ozmint, former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, noted that twice in 2000, Susan was caught having s-x with her superiors.
"We arrested a captain and a lieutenant for having improper relations with her," Ozmint said.
The men were fired, but Susan allegedly kept trying to spark romances, including with one man she met through a personal ad she placed on a website.
"I've seen him visiting her. He’s in his 40s and has red hair," said former inmate Stephanie Hulsey, who served nearly four years for burglary and receiving stolen goods. "Over the years, he's sent her thousands of dollars, and he paid a $1,500 bill for her hospital stay after a cutting incident."
According to Hulsey, the convicted murderer might have greater plans with her paramour: "Susan told us, 'If I ever get parole, I'm going to marry the guy.'"
One Former Love Considers Susan Smith to be a 'Sociopath'
Susan's next chance to get that parole comes on November 19. However, at least one of her former lovers wants her to stay put.
"She is where she belongs," declared former inmate Tracey Thompson, who claimed that she and Smith were hot and heavy for four years behind bars. "She did something horrible. She belongs in jail for the rest of her life."
Despite their former relationship, there seems to be little love left between the two.
"I think she's a sociopath," Thompson declared. "You'd have to be a sociopath to do what she did!"