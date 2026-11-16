Smith confessed to strapping her sons Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, into her Mazda Protege and rolling them into John D. Long Lake in Union County in 1994 – although she initially told authorities an African American man carjacked her while the kids were still in the vehicle.

Thirty-two years after the crime, the now 55-year-old is scheduled to appear before a parole board on Nov. 19 for just a second time to beg for her release. But even the woman who said she was once the notorious child killer's prison lover thinks Smith should stay locked up for life.

"She is where she belongs," declared former inmate Tracey Thompson, who claimed that she and Smith were hot and heavy for four years behind bars. "She did something horrible. She belongs in jail for the rest of her life."