EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith's Female Prison Lover Demands 'Monster Mom' Stay Behind Bars — as Child Killer Begs for Parole 30 Years After Drowning Her Two Sons
Nov. 16 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Not everyone is hoping to see Susan Smith go free at her parole hearing later this week.
RadarOnline.com has learned that the monster mom's former female prison lover believes that she deserves to remain behind bars after admitting to killing her two young sons by drowning them in a South Carolina lake.
'She Is Where She Belongs'
Smith confessed to strapping her sons Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, into her Mazda Protege and rolling them into John D. Long Lake in Union County in 1994 – although she initially told authorities an African American man carjacked her while the kids were still in the vehicle.
Thirty-two years after the crime, the now 55-year-old is scheduled to appear before a parole board on Nov. 19 for just a second time to beg for her release. But even the woman who said she was once the notorious child killer's prison lover thinks Smith should stay locked up for life.
"She is where she belongs," declared former inmate Tracey Thompson, who claimed that she and Smith were hot and heavy for four years behind bars. "She did something horrible. She belongs in jail for the rest of her life."
'You'd Have to Be a Sociopath to Do What She Did'
Despite their former relationship, there seems to be little love between the two.
"I think she's a sociopath," Thompson declared. "You'd have to be a sociopath to do what she did!"
While Thompson confessed she never actually discussed the murders with her former lover, she did say Smith would talk about how much she claimed to have missed her kids.
"She cried every day, every day, for those boys," Thompson said. "She always missed them. She regretted what she did."
Susan Smith's Story Captivated the Nation
Smith captured the nation's attention in 1994, when she initially claimed a Black man carjacked her and took off with the two young boys in the backseat.
A nationwide manhunt for the mysterious man lasted more than a week until a teary-eyed Smith confessed she had made up the carjacking story, and admitted she drove her car into the lake herself, killing her sons.
Prosecutors alleged that Smith killed the boys because the wealthy man she was having an affair with didn't want children.
Smith's lawyers pointed instead to her troubled history and mental health problems.
Thompson also believed her former lover's demons ran much deeper: Smith had suffered childhood trauma and sexual abuse, and Thompson said those experiences may have contributed to what went terribly wrong.
Susan Smith's Ex-Husband Wants Her Behind Bars
During her first parole hearing in November 2024, Smith begged for forgiveness, telling the parole board, "I want to say how very sorry I am. I know that what I did was horrible and I would give anything if I could go back and change it."
But her still-mourning ex-husband and father of the boys, David Smith, said his boys weren't the only ones affected by her heinous actions.
"She changed my life for the rest of my life that night," he said, arguing Susan should spend all her remaining days behind bars.