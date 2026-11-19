Killer Mom Susan Smith Denied Parole for Second Time — 30 Years After She Murdered Her Two Young Sons by Driving Her Car Into a Lake
Nov. 19 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET
Susan Smith has been denied parole for a second time, RadarOnline.com can report, after she was sentenced to life in prison for drowning her sons in a South Carolina lake in 1994.
The monster mom's parole board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19, echoed her first time begging for her release two years ago, as her request was denied unanimously.
Last month marked 32 years since Smith strapped her 14-month-old son Alex and 3-year-old son Michael into her car and let it roll into John D. Long Lake in Union County.
At Thursday's hearing, Smith fought back tears while addressing the parole board from her prison. She tried to convince the board members that she is a different person.
"I am not the same person I was 32 years ago. I am changed," she claimed. "I have grown up. I am mature."
The now 55-year-old said she "would go back and change all of this if I could."
She also addressed her ex-husband, David, who continues to mourn the loss of his sons.
"I want to say to David and all the people that loved Michael and Alex, I'm sorry. I've caused them enormous pain," she said. "They were innocent children; they did not deserve to die."
When it was David's time to talk, he countered, "Granting her parole would be a huge injustice to Michael and Alex."
Smith can ask for parole again in two years.
Smith sparked a nationwide manhunt 32 years ago when she reported to local police that a Black man had carjacked her and kidnapped her two children.
In reality, prosecutors said Smith killed the boys because the wealthy man she was having an affair with didn't want children.
On November 3, 1994, nine days after the boys disappeared, Susan confessed to investigators at a local church that she had drowned her sons in the lake. Her confession ended the nationwide search for the children and led to her arrest on two counts of murder.
Smith's parole rejection was met with approval from her ex-husband, David, who previously said he was "haunted" by the prospect of her getting released.
"When I look inside my heart and ask, 'Is 32 years justice for Michael and Alex?' Not even close," a still-devastated and tearful David told CNN ahead of the parole hearing.
He lives in fear of seeing her actually walk free, including the horrifying prospect of them ever coming face to face again in his lifetime.
"The thought of me running into her at a convenience store or at a grocery store. That scares me. That haunts me. Because I don't know what I will do if she gets out," David shared.
Smith's parole hearing was covered by news organizations around the world, and according to the former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, that may have been how she wanted it.
During her first parole hearing in November 2024, Smith begged for forgiveness and acknowledged the severity of her crimes, saying, "I know that what I did was horrible. And I would give anything if I could go back and change it. I love Michael and Alex with all my heart."
However, Jon Ozmint, former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, doesn't buy a word of it. He said Smith has been a handful behind bars and is constantly whining for sympathy and attention.
"She is truly a narcissist and thrives on the media's attention," Ozmint blasted. "Someone like that, I didn’t want to feed that narcissism."