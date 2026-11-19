Last month marked 32 years since Smith strapped her 14-month-old son Alex and 3-year-old son Michael into her car and let it roll into John D. Long Lake in Union County.

At Thursday's hearing, Smith fought back tears while addressing the parole board from her prison. She tried to convince the board members that she is a different person.

"I am not the same person I was 32 years ago. I am changed," she claimed. "I have grown up. I am mature."

The now 55-year-old said she "would go back and change all of this if I could."

She also addressed her ex-husband, David, who continues to mourn the loss of his sons.

"I want to say to David and all the people that loved Michael and Alex, I'm sorry. I've caused them enormous pain," she said. "They were innocent children; they did not deserve to die."

When it was David's time to talk, he countered, "Granting her parole would be a huge injustice to Michael and Alex."

Smith can ask for parole again in two years.