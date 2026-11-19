Elon Musk 'Still Getting a Subpoena,' Top Dems Warn — After Billionaire Insisted He's 'Not MAGA' Following Midterm Election Blue Wave
Nov. 19 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
Elon Musk has been warned that publicly distancing himself from the MAGA movement will not shield him from a potential congressional investigation.
Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego and Rep. Yassamin Ansari spoke out on the matter after the tech billionaire declared that he was "not MAGA" in an interview that took place following the GOP losses in the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can report.
Democrats Issue Subpoena Warnings
Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona responded to a viral clip of Musk at The New York Times DealBook Summit on November 18 with a blunt message: “You are still getting a subpoena.”
Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, posted a similar warning on X that read: “Yeah sure, but we’re still investigating you, Elon.”.
Their posts followed Musk’s admission that he felt “foolish” after spending nearly $500million supporting Republican candidates and causes in the midterm elections, an investment that failed to prevent Democrats from capturing both chambers of Congress.
He spent more than $446million leading up to the midterms, including roughly $224million in Texas.
Musk Distances Himself From MAGA
As Radar previously reported, Musk spoke with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the 2026 DealBook Summit, where the billionaire questioned his identification with the MAGA movement.
The once-enthusiastic supporter of President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack.
“I’m not MAGA, well, at least, I’m not like – I’m not sure what MAGA means,” he said. “If that means, sort of, blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that. There are positives and negatives to both parties.”
Musk's DOGE Role Faces Potential Oversight
Musk previously served as a special government employee overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which pursued sweeping cuts to federal agencies and gained access to sensitive government information.
He had pledged to eliminate at least $2trillion in federal spending, but the initiative fell short of that target.
Democrats on the Offense
Musk’s clarification of his political beliefs comes as Democrats prepare to take majority control of both the House and the Senate.
Democrats are preparing to examine the Trump administration’s activities when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, with Musk’s previous government role potentially becoming a focus of congressional oversight.