Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona responded to a viral clip of Musk at The New York Times DealBook Summit on November 18 with a blunt message: “You are still getting a subpoena.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, posted a similar warning on X that read: “Yeah sure, but we’re still investigating you, Elon.”.

Their posts followed Musk’s admission that he felt “foolish” after spending nearly $500million supporting Republican candidates and causes in the midterm elections, an investment that failed to prevent Democrats from capturing both chambers of Congress.

He spent more than $446million leading up to the midterms, including roughly $224million in Texas.