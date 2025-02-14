'General Hospital' Star's Secret Text Messages Exposé: How Steve Burton and Ex-Wife Sheree Burton's Private Conversations Arguing About His Fiancée Were Revealed in Court Battle

The message from Steve read: "Sheree you have to stop this … I work my a-- to take care of everyone. Everyone. You moved and moved back and I'm not sure what world we're living in where that is not the truth, and it's documented."

Steve alleged Sheree convinced him to end his lease in California and move to Tennessee, but then moved back to the Golden State. He now claims she's made it difficult for him to bring his daughter to Tennessee for visits, including holidays.

His message continued: "Texts, people bank records … what's going on here. Not one person believes I talked you into moving?

"You think it's ok to behave this way and actually tell you lawyer that and that is troubling. And now you think not alternating holidays is right and that's ok?"