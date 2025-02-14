'General Hospital' Star's Secret Text Messages Exposé: How Steve Burton and Ex-Wife Sheree Burton's Private Conversations Arguing About His Fiancée Were Revealed in Court Battle
Private text messages between General Hospital star Steve Burton and ex-wife Sheree have been exposed thanks to their heated legal battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The intense messages showed Steve, 54, and Sheree, 47, arguing over the soap opera actor's fiancée Michelle Lundstrom.
Despite finalizing their divorce in 2023. the exes continue to hash it out in court over child custody matters.
The alleged private messages were submitted in court by Steve, according to InTouch.
One message, dated October 20, 2024, Steve pleaded with his ex-wife to "stop this" as they argued over custody of their daughter Brooklyn, 10.
The message from Steve read: "Sheree you have to stop this … I work my a-- to take care of everyone. Everyone. You moved and moved back and I'm not sure what world we're living in where that is not the truth, and it's documented."
Steve alleged Sheree convinced him to end his lease in California and move to Tennessee, but then moved back to the Golden State. He now claims she's made it difficult for him to bring his daughter to Tennessee for visits, including holidays.
His message continued: "Texts, people bank records … what's going on here. Not one person believes I talked you into moving?
"You think it's ok to behave this way and actually tell you lawyer that and that is troubling. And now you think not alternating holidays is right and that's ok?"
Sheree allegedly fired back: "Enough already with the moving and moving back. Nobody is saying I didn't buy a house there. It was a horrible decision and you know darn well you kept telling me 'the future is not in California.'
"I literally came back to California after two weeks in October of 2023. You had a house until May 2024 and you still chose to get out early because you couldn't get to Tennessee fast enough. You said you want to be there."
In another fiery message, Sheree allegedly accused Steve of being "upset" the Tennessee move in question made it hard for him "to be closer" to Lundstrom.
The message read: "You're just upset because I messed up your plan to be closer to your girlfriend. That's fine. Live where you want but please stop already with the I moved and moved back.
"Everybody knows it makes zero sense for you to be there. Zero. You want to be there so take responsibility for once and stop blaming me for everything."
She added: "I accommodate every single time you want to see Brooklyn. I never stop you. I guarantee you if it was turned around you would not do the same for me."
Steve shot back in his reply: "lol. Fuzzy facts. You left early because Jason had a job and I left my job. I got out of my lease like you were trying to remember? Because we agreed to move."
He then told his ex to "please get help" over allegedly being "so angry" about his relationship, saying: "You're so angry you stopped saying her name and have to say 'girlfriend' Geesh. Remenber when you would say Michelle and then stopped. Please get help."
Steve and Sheree were married for 23 years before they split in May 2022.
The pair married in 1999 and share adult children Makena and Jack, as well as 10-year-old Brooklyn, together.