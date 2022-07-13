Ex-General Hospital Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support
Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022.
The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
The soap star then demanded joint legal and physical custody of his two children. He also wants to terminate both parties' right to spousal support in the case.
Steve also demanded that all separate property acquired by him during the marriage and after the date of separation be awarded to him. He also wants all property acquired by him during the marriage by gift or inheritance to be declared as his.
The actor said he was unaware of the full nature and extent of separate property assets and debts. Steve did not check the box to indicate whether he wants Sheree to pay her own legal fees or he will cover them.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in May, Burton posted a lengthy note on his social media telling fans he separated with Gustin.
The note came shortly after she announced to her followers she was pregnant with her 4th child.
“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine,” he said.
“We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”
Sheree has remained mum on the situation and the identity of the baby’s father has not been revealed.
Sources close to the couple claim they had been coasting in their relationship for some time and the breakup was a long time coming. However, they showed no signs publicly of trouble and were posing for Christmas photos months before the shocking announcement.