Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Showed No Signs Of Trouble Months Before Shocking Split
Former General Hospital star Steve Burton and his estranged wife appeared like a happy family only months before their bombshell breakup.
Burton shocked the world this week after announcing his split from Sheree Gustin this week on Instagram.
He shared a shocking note that read, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”
“We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve,” he ended.
Sheree’s relationship with another man clearly happened somewhat recently. In December, Steve and Sheree were posing for Christmas photos with their kids on her Instagram.
In one snap, the soap opera star is seen holding Sheree close to him with his hand around her back. The month before, Sheree shared another photo with Steve and their daughter.
“There’s always something to be thankful and grateful for! I hope you all had a beautiful day. Count your blessings,” she captioned the post.
The last photo Steve posted of Sheree on his social media was a throwback in April 2021. Around the same time, he wrote a sweet note to his wife writing, “Celebrating this amazing woman today and every day! Happy Birthday.”
The couple has been married since 1999 and shares three children: 18-year-old Makena, 16-year-old Jack, and 7-year-old Brooklyn.
Steve has quite the year. In November, he was fired from General Hospital after allegedly refusing to get vaccinated.
“I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” he said. “Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me.”
He added, “Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor.”
Sheree has yet to provide additional details on the matter or who is the father to her baby,