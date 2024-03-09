Going Public? 'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton's Ex-Wife Seemingly Unveils New Man After Finalizing Divorce

Gustin seemed to have unveiled her current partner within a montage shared via her Instagram page wishing her followers an amazing 2024.

General Hospital star Steve Burton 's ex-wife Sheree Gustin appeared to give a glimpse at the new man in her life in a video she posted earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Thank you for the prayers, kind words, messages, and support so many of you have shown me over the years," the fitness coach wrote in her caption with a Tom Petty song. "I couldn't be more grateful for all the blessings in my life. I’ve learned so much over these past couple years."

Gustin has kept his identity under wraps but a man was seen kissing her cheek as she held close to her bundle of joy in one portrait that was included.

Another image showed a mystery stud gazing down at her little one and posing alongside the nutrition coach in a maternity shot.