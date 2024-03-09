Going Public? 'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton's Ex-Wife Seemingly Unveils New Man After Finalizing Divorce
General Hospital star Steve Burton's ex-wife Sheree Gustin appeared to give a glimpse at the new man in her life in a video she posted earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gustin seemed to have unveiled her current partner within a montage shared via her Instagram page wishing her followers an amazing 2024.
"Thank you for the prayers, kind words, messages, and support so many of you have shown me over the years," the fitness coach wrote in her caption with a Tom Petty song. "I couldn't be more grateful for all the blessings in my life. I’ve learned so much over these past couple years."
Gustin has kept his identity under wraps but a man was seen kissing her cheek as she held close to her bundle of joy in one portrait that was included.
Another image showed a mystery stud gazing down at her little one and posing alongside the nutrition coach in a maternity shot.
Gustin and Burton finalized their divorce in Dec. 2023, agreeing to joint legal and physical custody of their minor children.
Prior to their split, the exes had been married for over 20 years. The former flames are proud parents to Brooklyn, 8, Jack, 17, and Makena, 19.
Her little one Addy Jay was born Feb. 16 at five pounds, 15 ounces.
Amid her breakup, Gustin revealed she was expecting her fourth baby, after which Burton announced their split in a public statement.
"I wanted to clear something up," the actor shared via his Instagram Stories in May, adding, "Sheree and I are separated."
"She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine," he clarified. "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."
Burton filed for divorce in Orange County Superior Court in July 2022, noting in the docs they separated that May over "irreconcilable differences."
In other recent news, Burton made his eagerly anticipated return to General Hospital, more than two years after he was released from the series over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
His costar Laura Wright was among those who are thrilled at his return, revealing this opens up fresh possibilities for her character and the show.
"Jason coming back into Carly's world, it fires up the part of Carly that fights for him, and believes in him, and is next to him no matter what," she shared. "And not everybody can handle that."
Burton made his GH debut in 1991.