EXCLUSIVE: 'Spy' Jeffrey Epstein Was the 'Perfect Access Agent' For Russia — As Sick Pedo 'Used Sex as a Weapon' to Pass Along US Secrets
Feb. 12 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein was a "perfect" spy for Russia, one former CIA member told RadarOnline.com, as the financier easily funneled secrets from U.S. leaders and businessmen to the foreign superpower.
The notorious s-- fiend's unknown ties to the Soviets might have been exposed in the latest release of his hidden files.
Epstein's Global Influence
Poland has launched an investigation into Epstein's sordid past, after Prime Minister Donald Tusk charged the newest document dump suggested the s-- offenders' actions were "co-organized by Russian intelligence services."
Brittany Butler, a former CIA targeting officer with years of experience recruiting spies and dismantling terrorist networks overseas, told Radar Epstein's s-- empire opened doors for espionage.
"A guy like Jeffrey Epstein that had the ongoing access to really sensitive information about people that were really high up there in the government was very valuable to a country like Russia," she said, "which loves to play the game of using s-- as a weapon to get senior policy makers to do what they want.
And Epstein's private island, where he allegedly provided powerful people with underage girls for s--, made the financier a "perfect access agent."
"He provided this kind of secure environment where senior policy makers, major business figures, they’re all able to go to this secluded place, private place, and do these really immoral things, in terms of being with underage women, etc." Butler reasoned.
Epstein, Russia, and the 'Long Game'
For years, Epstein was suspected of being a spy for Israel, but Butler said Russia was more his style. The agent-turned-author contends it's all about how the two countries approach their foreign policies.
"Russians play the long game. Wait and see," Butler said, countering, "The Israelis attack a problem head-on. They're not afraid to blow up all of Hezbollah's senior leaders.
"Russia plays a little bit more subtly in terms of seeding misinformation."
Butler pointed to the ongoing situation in Iran as proof, saying the fact the foreign country still operates shows Epstein never shared intel with Israel.
"If Israel had the same info (as Russia), Iran would already be in rubble," she said.
Epstein's Secret Identity
As Radar revealed, the latest Justice Department document release shed new light on how federal agents, while raiding Epstein's Manhattan mansion, discovered a locked safe containing a fake Austrian passport bearing his photograph and the name Marius Robert Fortelni, stamped for travel across Europe and the Middle East.
Agents also found the $68million townhouse fitted with sophisticated surveillance equipment, which sources told us was a collection center for s-- tapes featuring the world's richest and most powerful figures, which Epstein would then pass to his handlers to use as bribery material in what one insider told us amounts to "one of the world's biggest honeytrap spy schemes ever run in human history."
Epstein's Relationship with Russia Questioned
According to the DOJ papers, Epstein contacted Sergei Belyakov, then Russia's deputy minister of economic development, in July 2015.
In the email, Epstein wrote: "I need a favor," before describing a Russian woman he claimed was attempting to blackmail powerful New York businessmen and asking for "Suggestions?"
Other emails suggest Epstein believed he had access to Russia's highest circles.
A 2011 message from an anonymous sender said: "He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with (Vladimir) Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia."