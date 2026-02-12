Poland has launched an investigation into Epstein's sordid past, after Prime Minister Donald Tusk charged the newest document dump suggested the s-- offenders' actions were "co-organized by Russian intelligence services."

Brittany Butler, a former CIA targeting officer with years of experience recruiting spies and dismantling terrorist networks overseas, told Radar Epstein's s-- empire opened doors for espionage.

"A guy like Jeffrey Epstein that had the ongoing access to really sensitive information about people that were really high up there in the government was very valuable to a country like Russia," she said, "which loves to play the game of using s-- as a weapon to get senior policy makers to do what they want.

And Epstein's private island, where he allegedly provided powerful people with underage girls for s--, made the financier a "perfect access agent."

"He provided this kind of secure environment where senior policy makers, major business figures, they’re all able to go to this secluded place, private place, and do these really immoral things, in terms of being with underage women, etc." Butler reasoned.