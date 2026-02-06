Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his country is launching an investigation into Epstein's sordid past.

Tusk said the release of long-delayed Epstein files suggested the s-- offenders' actions were "co-organized by Russian intelligence services."

Brittany Butler, a former CIA targeting officer with years of experience recruiting spies and dismantling terrorist networks overseas, agrees.

"Epstein passed really sensitive, compromising information on influential policy makers to the Russians, and the Russians are using that as leverage over our leaders," including President Trump, she told her social media followers.