Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein 'Was a Spy for Russia' — Ex-CIA Officer Claims Pedo 'Passed Sensitive Information to Russians' as Country Now 'Using That as Leverage' Over Trump and Other World Leaders

photo of Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein is suspected of being a secret spy for foreign powers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A former member of the CIA is convinced s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein was a secret Russian spy, RadarOnline.com can report.

The well-connected financier has long been suspected of being a spy for Israel, but the latest dump of Epstein files suggests his true allegiance may have been to another global superpower.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein's Secret Ties to Russia

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
jeffrey epstein
Source: doj

Epstein may have been secretly funneling info to Russia.

Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his country is launching an investigation into Epstein's sordid past.

Tusk said the release of long-delayed Epstein files suggested the s-- offenders' actions were "co-organized by Russian intelligence services."

Brittany Butler, a former CIA targeting officer with years of experience recruiting spies and dismantling terrorist networks overseas, agrees.

"Epstein passed really sensitive, compromising information on influential policy makers to the Russians, and the Russians are using that as leverage over our leaders," including President Trump, she told her social media followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Russia 'Plays the Long Game'

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Russia used that info to put leverage on our leaders.

Butler pointed to the ongoing situation in Iran as proof, saying the fact that the foreign country still operates shows Epstein never shared intel with Israel.

"If Israel had the same info (as Russia), Iran would already be in rubble."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: brittanybutlerbooks/instagram

The agent-turned-author contends it's all about how the two countries approach their foreign policies.

"Russians play the long game. Wait and see," Butler said, countering, "The Israelis attack a problem head-on. They’re not afraid to blow up all of Hezbollah's senior leaders.

"Russia plays a little bit more subtly in terms of seeding misinformation."

Article continues below advertisement

Fake Passports and Fake Life

epstein passport
Source: doj

FBI agents found a fake Austrian passport in a locked safe during a 2019 raid.

As Radar revealed, the latest Justice Department document release shed new light on how federal agents, while raiding Epstein's Manhattan mansion, discovered a locked safe containing a fake Austrian passport bearing his photograph and the name Marius Robert Fortelni, stamped for travel across Europe and the Middle East.

Agents also found the $68million townhouse fitted with sophisticated surveillance equipment, which sources told us was a collection center for s-- tapes featuring the world's richest and most powerful figures, which Epstein would then pass to his handlers to use as bribery material in what one insider told us amounts to "one of the world's biggest honeytrap spy schemes ever run in human history."

According to the DOJ papers, Epstein contacted Sergei Belyakov, then Russia's deputy minister of economic development, in July 2015.

In the email, Epstein wrote: "I need a favor," before describing a Russian woman he claimed was attempting to blackmail powerful New York businessmen and asking for "Suggestions?"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
jill biden, william stevenson, robert durst

Shady Past Exposed: Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Had an Affair With Robert Durst's Wife Before She Vanished — And Decades Before Being Charged With Murdering His Own Spouse

Composite photo of Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump

Trump and Bill Clinton 'Included on FBI Prominent Names' List in Epstein Probe — Despite Both Leaders Denying Ever Knowing About Pedo's Sick Crimes

Epstein's Secret Ties to Israel

jeffrey epstein
Source: doj

Epstein was also thought to be a spy for Israel.

Other emails suggest Epstein believed he had access to Russia's highest circles.

A 2011 message from an anonymous sender said: "He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with (Vladimir) Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia."

As for Epstein's ties to Israeli intelligence, newly released documents indicate a source told the FBI Epstein was close to the former prime minister of Israel, Ehud Barak, now 83, and had trained as a spy under him. Barak later said, "I now deeply regret having any association with him."

Dylan Howard, co-author of the Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales book, which examined allegations Epstein was a secret agent commissioned to gather compromising evidence on the world's richest, most powerful and recognizable figures – including his old pal, the former Prince Andrew – stated: "What we uncovered was compelling evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was a spy – largely for Israel's Mossad – and allowed to operate in the United States seemingly without consequence."

Despite many other sources saying the same thing, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has rejected that claim, insisting: "The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.