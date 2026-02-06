Epstein 'Was a Spy for Russia' — Ex-CIA Officer Claims Pedo 'Passed Sensitive Information to Russians' as Country Now 'Using That as Leverage' Over Trump and Other World Leaders
Feb. 5 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
A former member of the CIA is convinced s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein was a secret Russian spy, RadarOnline.com can report.
The well-connected financier has long been suspected of being a spy for Israel, but the latest dump of Epstein files suggests his true allegiance may have been to another global superpower.
Epstein's Secret Ties to Russia
Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his country is launching an investigation into Epstein's sordid past.
Tusk said the release of long-delayed Epstein files suggested the s-- offenders' actions were "co-organized by Russian intelligence services."
Brittany Butler, a former CIA targeting officer with years of experience recruiting spies and dismantling terrorist networks overseas, agrees.
"Epstein passed really sensitive, compromising information on influential policy makers to the Russians, and the Russians are using that as leverage over our leaders," including President Trump, she told her social media followers.
Russia 'Plays the Long Game'
Butler pointed to the ongoing situation in Iran as proof, saying the fact that the foreign country still operates shows Epstein never shared intel with Israel.
"If Israel had the same info (as Russia), Iran would already be in rubble."
The agent-turned-author contends it's all about how the two countries approach their foreign policies.
"Russians play the long game. Wait and see," Butler said, countering, "The Israelis attack a problem head-on. They’re not afraid to blow up all of Hezbollah's senior leaders.
"Russia plays a little bit more subtly in terms of seeding misinformation."
Fake Passports and Fake Life
As Radar revealed, the latest Justice Department document release shed new light on how federal agents, while raiding Epstein's Manhattan mansion, discovered a locked safe containing a fake Austrian passport bearing his photograph and the name Marius Robert Fortelni, stamped for travel across Europe and the Middle East.
Agents also found the $68million townhouse fitted with sophisticated surveillance equipment, which sources told us was a collection center for s-- tapes featuring the world's richest and most powerful figures, which Epstein would then pass to his handlers to use as bribery material in what one insider told us amounts to "one of the world's biggest honeytrap spy schemes ever run in human history."
According to the DOJ papers, Epstein contacted Sergei Belyakov, then Russia's deputy minister of economic development, in July 2015.
In the email, Epstein wrote: "I need a favor," before describing a Russian woman he claimed was attempting to blackmail powerful New York businessmen and asking for "Suggestions?"
Epstein's Secret Ties to Israel
Other emails suggest Epstein believed he had access to Russia's highest circles.
A 2011 message from an anonymous sender said: "He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with (Vladimir) Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia."
As for Epstein's ties to Israeli intelligence, newly released documents indicate a source told the FBI Epstein was close to the former prime minister of Israel, Ehud Barak, now 83, and had trained as a spy under him. Barak later said, "I now deeply regret having any association with him."
Dylan Howard, co-author of the Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales book, which examined allegations Epstein was a secret agent commissioned to gather compromising evidence on the world's richest, most powerful and recognizable figures – including his old pal, the former Prince Andrew – stated: "What we uncovered was compelling evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was a spy – largely for Israel's Mossad – and allowed to operate in the United States seemingly without consequence."
Despite many other sources saying the same thing, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has rejected that claim, insisting: "The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false."