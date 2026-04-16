Spencer Pratt Claims 'Meth Addicts Are Having Sex on the Streets' in Bizarre Joe Rogan Interview — As Former Reality Star Set to Run for Mayor of LA

"... The city knows. They call the cops all day long," Pratt raged about the current condition of Los Angeles. "The cops come, and they say LAPD's hands are tied. If the mayor and the city attorney don't enforce the law, they just get away with it. So, we're in Mad Max life in Los Angeles."

He continued: "People like to say, 'Oh, it's no, it's...' I'm from LA. And I keep saying, 'I'm fighting to get LA back to what I grew up in.' It was beautiful. It's why I wanted to be on a TV show, be famous, and be part of Hollywood. It was magical."

The 42-year-old then focused on Hollywood Boulevard, pointing out that the location should be "the greatest tourist attraction in the world."

"You couldn't pay me right now to go on Hollywood Boulevard, step on human feces, the smell of pee, inhaling fent. Just everyone can just smoke fentanyl in the streets now. It's psycho."