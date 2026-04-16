Spencer Pratt Claims 'Meth Addicts Are Having Sex on the Streets' in Bizarre Joe Rogan Interview — As Former Reality Star Set to Run for Mayor of LA
April 16 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Spencer Pratt has gone off on the city of Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal, claiming he's seen "meth addicts having sex on the streets."
The former reality star joined Joe Rogan on his popular podcast to trash the city, explaining why it's a major reason he's running for mayor.
'I'm Fighting to Get LA Back'
"... The city knows. They call the cops all day long," Pratt raged about the current condition of Los Angeles. "The cops come, and they say LAPD's hands are tied. If the mayor and the city attorney don't enforce the law, they just get away with it. So, we're in Mad Max life in Los Angeles."
He continued: "People like to say, 'Oh, it's no, it's...' I'm from LA. And I keep saying, 'I'm fighting to get LA back to what I grew up in.' It was beautiful. It's why I wanted to be on a TV show, be famous, and be part of Hollywood. It was magical."
The 42-year-old then focused on Hollywood Boulevard, pointing out that the location should be "the greatest tourist attraction in the world."
"You couldn't pay me right now to go on Hollywood Boulevard, step on human feces, the smell of pee, inhaling fent. Just everyone can just smoke fentanyl in the streets now. It's psycho."
Spencer Pratt Receives Joe Rogan's Support
The MTV star pulled back the veil some more, telling Rogan, "They have to have their kids in the back seat staring at an iPad, not to look out the window because meth addicts will just be having sex on the side of the street. There's just naked people everywhere. Now, and when I say people, naked zombies. And the DEA will tell you 90 percent of these homeless people have a drug problem. We have a drug addict problem."
Earlier this year, Pratt announced he is running for the mayor of Los Angeles, hoping to unseat Karen Bass, who is running for reelection. The Hills alum has not been shy when it comes to criticizing Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom, accusing them of mishandling the 2025 Palisades fire.
Pratt's appearance on Rogan's podcast apparently convinced the former Fear Factor host to go all in on the TV star.
"Listen, man, I'm voting for you," Rogan confirmed, before the Texas resident made it clear, "[Well] I can't vote for you, but I'm rooting for you. I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever, I would vote for you."
Pratt, who is married to Heidi Montag, was quick to respond on Facebook, gushing, "An honor being on with the GOAT, @joerogan. My goal is to make LA so awesome we can win him back from Texas."
After announcing he was running for mayor in January, Pratt, who saw his house burned down during the fire, shared, "Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action."
He added from a stage, "That's why I am running for mayor. Let me be clear: This isn't a campaign, this is a mission. We're going to expose the system, we're going into every dark corner of the city and disinfect it with our light, and when we are done, L.A. is going to be camera-ready again."
However, not everyone is in Pratt's corner, especially his sister, Stephanie, who called out her younger brother after his announcement.
Stephanie Pratt Crushes Brother's Mayor Dreams
"Spencer has done great work for the Palisades. But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor," the 40-year-old raged on X at the time. "A vote for him is a vote for stupidity."
She claimed: "He's just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir, don't be fooled. In an ideal world, the Palisades would have their own mayor and police department. I would love him to be mayor of Palisades, but not LA with 4 million people."
"I'd be impressed if a republican could turn LA democrats..." she added.
Los Angeles residents will vote for the next mayor on June 2.