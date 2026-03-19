EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Pratt Loses Sister's Vote — TV Villain Can't Even Get Family Behind Run for L.A. Mayor

Spencer, 42, who starred on The Hills with his now-wife Heidi Montag , 39, was spurred to make his political debut after the house the couple lived in with their two sons burned to the ground in the Pacific Palisades wildfire in L.A. last year. His parents also lost their home.

Reality-rude boy Spencer Pratt is running for mayor of Los Angeles , but his sister, Stephanie Pratt , won't be voting for him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But Stephanie, 39, who often butted heads with her brother on The Hills and has been estranged from him and Montag for years, will definitely not be joining his campaign team.

"LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity," she wrote on X, adding in a follow-up post, "He's just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir, don't be fooled."

In response to X users who urged Stephanie not to slam her sibling, she shared: "Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no, he doesn't belong in the government. Run the Palisades all you want, not LA. Leopards never change their spots. Stay in the Palisades Spencer."