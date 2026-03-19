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Home > Exclusives > Spencer Pratt
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EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Pratt Loses Sister's Vote — TV Villain Can't Even Get Family Behind Run for L.A. Mayor

spencer pratt loses sisters support run la mayor
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt's run for L.A. mayor is faltering as even his sister refuses to support his campaign.

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March 19 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Reality-rude boy Spencer Pratt is running for mayor of Los Angeles, but his sister, Stephanie Pratt, won't be voting for him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Spencer, 42, who starred on The Hills with his now-wife Heidi Montag, 39, was spurred to make his political debut after the house the couple lived in with their two sons burned to the ground in the Pacific Palisades wildfire in L.A. last year. His parents also lost their home.

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Stephanie Pratt Slams Brother Spencer

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Stephanie Pratt criticized brother Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral run while referencing his memoir 'The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions From a Reality TV Villain.'
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Pratt criticized brother Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral run while referencing his memoir 'The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions From a Reality TV Villain.'

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But Stephanie, 39, who often butted heads with her brother on The Hills and has been estranged from him and Montag for years, will definitely not be joining his campaign team.

"LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity," she wrote on X, adding in a follow-up post, "He's just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir, don't be fooled."

In response to X users who urged Stephanie not to slam her sibling, she shared: "Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no, he doesn't belong in the government. Run the Palisades all you want, not LA. Leopards never change their spots. Stay in the Palisades Spencer."

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Spencer Pratt Launches Fiery Campaign

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Spencer launched a Los Angeles mayoral bid after a Pacific Palisades wildfire destroyed the home he shared with Heidi Montag.
Source: MEGA

Spencer launched a Los Angeles mayoral bid after a Pacific Palisades wildfire destroyed the home he shared with Heidi Montag.

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Spencer published a tell-all in January titled The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions From a Reality TV Villain.

The newly minted political candidate announced he was running for mayor at a protest on Jan. 6, the one-year anniversary of the fire.

He claimed the system is "designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash."

He added: "They intentionally let us burn ... There was no accountability. It was gross negligence."

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Pratt Enters Tough LA Race

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Spencer is said to be a long-shot candidate in heavily Democratic Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Spencer is said to be a long-shot candidate in heavily Democratic Los Angeles.

Spencer has not run for office before, but he did earn a degree in political science from the University of Southern California.

He's a Republican, but municipal races in California are nonpartisan. Still, he is considered a long shot in heavily Democratic Los Angeles.

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