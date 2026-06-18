EXCLUSIVE: 'Sopranos' Star James Gandolfini Suffered 'Terrible Anxiety' Over His Acting and 'Noticed Mostly the Flaws' — Years Before His Tragic Death

Gandolfini passed away on June 19, 2013, after suffering a heart attack while on a vacation in Rome. He was only 51 years old.

He left behind his wife, Deborah Lin, and his two kids – Michael and Liliana.

Gandolfini's son has since followed in his father's footsteps as an actor and even played the role of a young Tony Soprano in the prequel The Many Saints of Newark – something he called "probably the toughest decision I've ever had to make."

"You know, I didn't want to put pressure on myself to walk out of this feeling like I'd grown in terms of my feelings towards my dad," he said, according to People. "I just wanted to be the best actor I could be, portraying Tony in the way David wanted, scene by scene. I didn't think about my grief because… well, I would have s--- the bed."

He's gone on to helm roles in Beau Is Afraid, Bob Marley: One Love and Daredevil: Born Again.