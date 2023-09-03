Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell in Final Stages of Liver Failure, Only Weeks to Live, Says Manager
Steve Harwell, the lead singer of the ska-punk band Smash Mouth, is in the final stages of his life as he reportedly enters the final stages of liver failure, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to his family. Harwell has been battling medical complications for years, with alcohol abuse being a major factor in his declining health.
Recently, the All Star singer had been receiving treatment for liver failure at a hospital, but now he is in hospice at home.
The frontman's manager told TMZ, "He likely has only a week or so to live."
This news of Harwell's condition comes almost two years after a concerning health scare during a live performance.
He appeared disoriented, slurring his words and yelling at the audience. Shortly after, he announced his retirement.
The band released a statement which read, "Despite Steve's best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band's millions of fans around the world."
"I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to," Harwell added in a separate statement. "I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next."
Sources close to the band revealed that the singer had been dealing with a number of health issues, including cardiomyopathy, heart failure, and Wernicke's encephalopathy.
Substance abuse was also mentioned as a contributing factor to his declining state.
Smash Mouth is one of the most famous ska-punk bands to come out of the 1990s with iconic hits such as Walkin' on the Sun, All Star, Then The Morning Comes and the popular cover of The Monkees' I'm a Believer.
The band's music was featured in dozens of films over the years, such as Shrek, BASEketball, Rat Race, Mystery Men and Digimon the Movie.
In January 2022, it was announced upon Harwell's departure that the band had recruited new lead singer Zach Goode, formerly of Ghoulspoon, Divided By Zero and The Secret Seven.