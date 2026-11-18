EXCLUSIVE: South Carolina Sheriff Who Busted Susan Smith Reveals How He Tricked Monster Mom into Confessing to Killing Her Two Young Sons
Nov. 18 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
The officer who got Susan Smith to admit she drowned her two sons has revealed how he tricked the monster mom into confessing to the crime, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former Union County Sheriff Howard Wells has shared his story, as the South Carolina woman prepares to appear before a parole board after serving more than 30 years in prison for their murders.
Susan Smith's Kidnapping Story Captured the Nation's Attention
On October 25, 1994, Smith reported to police that she had been carjacked and claimed a black man had driven away with her two young sons still in the car – Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months.
For the next nine days, the married mom pleaded on national television for the safe return of her children. Wells, who had just graduated from the FBI Academy when the case gripped the nation, joined the search.
The small-town sheriff was already familiar with the case, especially as he personally knew Smith's entire family.
"She lived on the same street I lived on," Wells said, adding that Smith's troubled upbringing made her a suspect in his eyes.
'She Just Broke Down and Started Crying'
In a bid to prove his hunch, Wells falsely befriended Smith – praying with her and giving her a shoulder to cry on while he oversaw the massive search.
Then on November 3, 1994, he tried a new tactic – and caught Smith off-guard. He told her he knew she was lying, and he falsely claimed that undercover cops were working where the supposed carjacking occurred.
"She just broke down and started crying," Wells recalled. "She said she didn't want to live, and then she told me the whole story."
Wells announced the news that night. As he did, gasps could be heard from the townspeople who had spent more than a week frantically searching for the boys.
Their bodies were soon found in the car, submerged a few feet from a boat ramp at John D. Long Lake in Union County, still strapped into their car seats.
Susan Smith Tried to Use Her Troubled Childhood as an Excuse
At her trial, Smith's lawyers tried to exploit her childhood, arguing that she suffered from a history of mental health struggles, including postpartum depression following Alexander's birth and two previous suicide attempts.
Her attorneys also presented details of her traumatic childhood. Her father died by suicide when she was 6 years old, while her stepfather was accused of sexually abusing her during her teenage years.
Prosecutors countered that Smith's crime had nothing to do with her formative youth, but instead was a desperate act to please an illicit lover who had just ended their affair because he didn't want to deal with children.
Smith was convicted of two counts of murder on July 22, 1995. Although prosecutors sought the death penalty, jurors sentenced her to life in prison on July 28, 1995, with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.
Susan Smith's Ex-Husband Can't Forgive or Forget
At Thursday's hearing, Smith's ex-husband, David, is expected to speak and ask that she remain behind bars for life.
David had no idea his wife was a killer when he stood next to her as she tearfully begged a fake kidnapper to return the boys.
He said he hasn't spoken with her since the month after she confessed to killing the children, but has nothing kind to say to her now. And he doesn't plan to hold back at the hearing.
The grieving father plans to speak from the heart, urging the parole board, "Don’t keep her incarcerated because of what she’s done to me. Keep her incarcerated because of what she did to Michael and Alex."
"Her behavior through the years has shown it’s still all about Susan," he continued. "In my heart of hearts, I don’t think she’s remorseful, and I don’t think she really cares what she did."