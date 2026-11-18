On October 25, 1994, Smith reported to police that she had been carjacked and claimed a black man had driven away with her two young sons still in the car – Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months.

For the next nine days, the married mom pleaded on national television for the safe return of her children. Wells, who had just graduated from the FBI Academy when the case gripped the nation, joined the search.

The small-town sheriff was already familiar with the case, especially as he personally knew Smith's entire family.

"She lived on the same street I lived on," Wells said, adding that Smith's troubled upbringing made her a suspect in his eyes.