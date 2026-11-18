Smith has served 30 years of her life sentence after confessing to putting her three-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander into the back seat of her car and driving them into John D. Long Lake in Union, S.C.

Her two young sons were later found still strapped into their seats.

During her first parole hearing in November 2024, Smith begged for forgiveness, assuring officials she was "sorry."

She also acknowledged the severity of her crimes, saying, "I know that what I did was horrible. And I would give anything if I could go back and change it. I love Michael and Alex with all my heart."