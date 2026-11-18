EXCLUSIVE: 'Narcissist' Susan Smith 'Thrives on Media Attention' Ahead of Crucial Parole Hearing for the Murders of Her Two Young Sons
Nov. 18 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Susan Smith is preparing to step back into the spotlight for her upcoming parole hearing in hopes of earning her freedom 30 years after drowning her two young sons in a South Carolina lake, RadarOnline.com can report.
The monster mom is scheduled to appear before a parole board on Thursday, November 19, but according to the former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Smith is nothing more than a "narcissist" who loves public "attention."
Susan Smith Begged for Forgiveness at Her First Parole Hearing
Smith has served 30 years of her life sentence after confessing to putting her three-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander into the back seat of her car and driving them into John D. Long Lake in Union, S.C.
Her two young sons were later found still strapped into their seats.
During her first parole hearing in November 2024, Smith begged for forgiveness, assuring officials she was "sorry."
She also acknowledged the severity of her crimes, saying, "I know that what I did was horrible. And I would give anything if I could go back and change it. I love Michael and Alex with all my heart."
'I Wouldn't Give Her the Time of Day'
However, Jon Ozmint, former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, doesn't buy a word of it. He said Smith has been a handful behind bars and is constantly whining for sympathy and attention.
"She is truly a narcissist and thrives on the media's attention," Ozmint blasted. "Someone like that, I didn’t want to feed that narcissism."
Ozmint, who has recommended Smith stay in prison, said his interactions with the convicted killer were purposely brief.
"Other than passing her in the yard, I wouldn’t give her the time of day," he said.
Susan Smith Defends Herself
However, Smith insists she is a changed woman and truly misses her family, sending an emotional letter to a local news station defending herself.
"I am not the monster society thinks I am," she declared from behind bars. "I am far from it."
At her trial, prosecutors argued that Smith killed the boys because the wealthy man with whom she was having an affair didn't want children, something she adamantly denied.
"The thing that hurts me most is that people think I hurt my children in order to be with a man," Smith railed. "That’s so far from the truth."
"I was a good mother and I loved my boys," she insisted. "I was not in my right mind."
Susan Smith Said She 'Planned to Kill' Herself After the Crime
The mom said that when she realized what she had done, she wanted to end her life.
"I had planned to kill myself first and leave a note behind telling what had happened," Smith wrote in a letter. "I didn't believe I could face my family when the truth was revealed."
Before her trial, Smith's mom, Linda Russell, supported her daughter, saying: "She misses those boys so bad. She's having such a hard time living right now."
Smith's attorney, David Bruck, added, "The full horror of what has happened is just now bearing down on her. She says over and over: 'I want to die.'"