Susan killed 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander on October 25, 1994, leaving the boys strapped into their car seats in her Mazda sedan, then letting it roll into Union County, South Carolina's John D. Long Lake.

The now 55-year-old initially claimed she had been carjacked by a Black man while her sons were still inside her vehicle. She played the role of grieving mom, tearfully standing next to David while begging for the safe return of her beloved little boys.

Susan even gave police a detailed description that was used in a widely distributed sketch, as a nationwide manhunt spread over the next nine days.

However, on November 3, 1994, Susan confessed to the murders and admitted she made up the carjacking hoax. She pointed cops to the lake, where her car was discovered with the boys' bodies still inside.