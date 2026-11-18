Susan Smith's Ex-Husband Wants Her to 'Stay in Prison' — as Monster Mom Faces Parole Board Over Drowning Murders of Their Two Young Sons
Nov. 18 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
Susan Smith's ex-husband has vowed to fight to keep her behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the convicted murderer becomes eligible for parole on Nov. 19.
David Smith has claimed that he lives in fear of his ex's release, after she has spent the past 30 years in prison for drowning the couple's two young boys in a South Carolina lake.
Susan Smith's Web of Lies Untangled
Susan killed 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander on October 25, 1994, leaving the boys strapped into their car seats in her Mazda sedan, then letting it roll into Union County, South Carolina's John D. Long Lake.
The now 55-year-old initially claimed she had been carjacked by a Black man while her sons were still inside her vehicle. She played the role of grieving mom, tearfully standing next to David while begging for the safe return of her beloved little boys.
Susan even gave police a detailed description that was used in a widely distributed sketch, as a nationwide manhunt spread over the next nine days.
However, on November 3, 1994, Susan confessed to the murders and admitted she made up the carjacking hoax. She pointed cops to the lake, where her car was discovered with the boys' bodies still inside.
'For Me, It's Still Like Yesterday'
32 years later, Susan has a chance to beg for her release from prison, but David says she's right where she belongs.
"For me, it's still like yesterday," a tearful David told CNN ahead of the parole hearing. "Susan took away the greatest gift. One of the greatest gifts God gives us is life."
"She took that from them deliberately," he shared. "To let her out would be such an injustice to Michael and Alex."
David plans to let the parole board know his feelings on Susan's possibility of parole, and plans on attending the hearing in person.
"I’m not looking forward to speaking again and going through that, but I do plan on being there every time," he said.
David Smith Does Not Believe His Ex Is Sorry
The grieving father plans to speak from the heart, urging the parole board, "Don’t keep her incarcerated because of what she’s done to me. Keep her incarcerated because of what she did to Michael and Alex."
"Her behavior through the years has shown it’s still all about Susan," he continued. "In my heart of hearts, I don’t think she’s remorseful, and I don’t think she really cares what she did."
David said he hasn't spoken to his ex since the month after she confessed to killing the children, and has nothing kind to say to her now.
"They let me talk to her for about an hour, and even then, she (was) very nonchalantly said, 'I'm sorry. I don't know why I did it,'" he shared. "And that was it. I'm not exaggerating or downplaying. That's the way she put it."
David Smith 'Lives in Fear' of Susan's Freedom
He is not alone in hoping Susan stays behind bars. A plethora of prison guards and alleged former lovers have all expressed the same sentiment.
David, however, revealed he is haunted more deeply by the prospect of her release. The 56-year-old says he lives in fear of seeing her actually walk free, including the horrifying prospect of them ever coming face to face again in his lifetime.
"The thought of me running into her at a convenience store or at a grocery store. That scares me. That haunts me," he confessed. "Because I don't know what I will do if she gets out."