On October 25, 1994, Smith told police that she was driving to a friend's house when a man jumped into her car at an intersection in Union, South Carolina, put a gun in her side, and told her to "shut up and drive."

The now 55-year-old said when she drove the imaginary man out of town, he ordered her to get out of the car, then drove away with her two young sons in the back seat. She said she begged to take the boys out of the car, but he told her there was no time,

Smith reported the "kidnapping" to police and described the man as Black, about 40 years old, wearing a plaid jacket, dark shirt, jeans and a dark knit cap. A police artist’s sketch was even made from her description and passed around to searchers.

The nation became immersed in finding three-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander. At an emotional press conference with her estranged husband, David, who was convinced his kids were missing, Smith cried out, "Please, I mean please, bring them home to us where they belong."