EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith Falsely Blamed African American Carjacker for Kidnapping Her Two Young Sons Before Confessing to Their Murders Days Later — as Monster Mom Prepares for Parole Hearing
Nov. 16 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Three decades ago, a nationwide manhunt for two missing boys captivated the nation after frantic South Carolina mom Susan Smith begged for help following her report that she was carjacked by a Black man with the toddler and infant in the backseat.
The only problem was that she was lying and had secretly drowned the boys in a local lake in a bizarre attempt to please her lover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Susan Smith Invented a Fake Story About a Carjacking and Kidnapping
On October 25, 1994, Smith told police that she was driving to a friend's house when a man jumped into her car at an intersection in Union, South Carolina, put a gun in her side, and told her to "shut up and drive."
The now 55-year-old said when she drove the imaginary man out of town, he ordered her to get out of the car, then drove away with her two young sons in the back seat. She said she begged to take the boys out of the car, but he told her there was no time,
Smith reported the "kidnapping" to police and described the man as Black, about 40 years old, wearing a plaid jacket, dark shirt, jeans and a dark knit cap. A police artist’s sketch was even made from her description and passed around to searchers.
The nation became immersed in finding three-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander. At an emotional press conference with her estranged husband, David, who was convinced his kids were missing, Smith cried out, "Please, I mean please, bring them home to us where they belong."
Susan Smith's Lies Fell Apart
However, Smith's lie quickly unraveled, as it apparently became too hard for her to keep her story in order.
"I think the media involvement and pressure did as much to break the case, too, because she had to keep telling the story and she kind of couldn't keep it straight," former 16th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Tommy Pope told WLOS.
Susan Smith Confessed to Killing Her Children
Then, on Oct. 27, Susan and David Smith both agreed to take polygraph tests given by the FBI. While David's results revealed he knew nothing about the disappearance of the children, Susan's results were inconclusive.
As suspicions rose, Smith confessed to the crime on Nov. 3, 1994, ending the search. Later that night, the Department of Natural Resources divers recovered Smith's Mazda in John D. Long Lake. The bodies of Michael and Alex were in the back seat.
The mother was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole only after 30 years. With that date now passed, Smith is set to appear before a parole board on November 19.
Susan Smith's Desperate Attempt at Release
During her murder trial, prosecutors revealed Smith killed her sons because the wealthy man with whom she was having an affair did not want children, and she apparently wanted to please him.
Smith's lawyers tried to argue that the mother suffered from a history of mental health struggles, including postpartum depression following Alexander's birth and two previous suicide attempts. They also presented details of her traumatic childhood.
Her father died by suicide when she was 6 years old, while her stepfather, Beverly C. Russell Jr., was accused of sexually abusing her during her teenage years.
However, despite the defense's arguments, a jury convicted Susan of two counts of murder on July 22, 1995. Although prosecutors sought the death penalty, jurors sentenced her to life in prison on July 28, 1995, with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.