Susan killed 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander on October 25, 1994, leaving the boys strapped into their car seats in her Mazda sedan, then letting it roll into Union County, South Carolina's John D. Long Lake.

For nine long days, the mom claimed she had been carjacked by a Black man while her sons were still inside her vehicle, as police launched a manhunt for the suspect. Susan even gave a detailed description to police that was used in a sketch that was widely distributed, while authorities went on to question at least half a dozen men about the alleged crime.

Susan finally broke down on November 3, 1994, confessing to the murders and where the boys' bodies would be found, and admitting she made up the carjacking hoax.

Prosecutors argued at the July 1995 trial that Susan's motive was to pursue a romance with a wealthy man who had no interest in raising children. She and David had already separated at the time of the murders, and she was allegedly having an affair when the boys were killed.