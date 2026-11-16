Susan Smith's Ex-Husband David Admits He's 'Scared' She Could Walk Free — 30 Years After 'Monster Mom' Murdered Their Two Young Sons
Nov. 16 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
The ex-husband of killer mom Susan Smith said he is "haunted" by the prospect of her getting paroled more than 30 years after she murdered their two young sons, Michael and Alex, RadarOnline.com can report.
Susan, 55, is serving 30 years to life at South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution for the 1994 slayings, but will make a second attempt to be granted parole at a hearing on Thursday, November 19.
'Running Into Her at a Grocery Store...That Scares Me'
"When I look inside my heart and ask, 'Is 32 years justice for Michael and Alex?' Not even close," a still-devastated and tearful David told CNN ahead of the parole hearing.
He lives in fear of seeing her actually walk free, including the horrifying prospect of them ever coming face to face again in his lifetime.
"The thought of me running into her at a convenience store or at a grocery store. That scares me. That haunts me. Because I don't know what I will do if she gets out," David shared.
Susan Smith Initially Claimed Sons Were Kidnapped During a Carjacking
Susan killed 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander on October 25, 1994, leaving the boys strapped into their car seats in her Mazda sedan, then letting it roll into Union County, South Carolina's John D. Long Lake.
For nine long days, the mom claimed she had been carjacked by a Black man while her sons were still inside her vehicle, as police launched a manhunt for the suspect. Susan even gave a detailed description to police that was used in a sketch that was widely distributed, while authorities went on to question at least half a dozen men about the alleged crime.
Susan finally broke down on November 3, 1994, confessing to the murders and where the boys' bodies would be found, and admitting she made up the carjacking hoax.
Prosecutors argued at the July 1995 trial that Susan's motive was to pursue a romance with a wealthy man who had no interest in raising children. She and David had already separated at the time of the murders, and she was allegedly having an affair when the boys were killed.
'Susan Took Away the Greatest Gift'
Susan filed for divorce in September 1994, claiming he cheated on her. After the slayings, David filed a counterclaim to the divorce, which he was granted in May 1995.
"For me, it's still like yesterday," David said. "Susan took away the greatest gift. One of the greatest gifts God gives us is life."
"She took that from them deliberately," he shared. "To let her out would be such an injustice to Michael and Alex."
'I Never Felt Any Remorse From Her'
At Susan's first parole hearing on November 20, 2024, the South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons unanimously denied her request for release.
David spoke at the hearing, telling the board, "This wasn't a tragic mistake. It wasn't something that she didn't mean to do. She purposely meant to end their lives."
"I never have felt any remorse from her for it. She's never expressed any to me," he continued. "I've never seen it on paper... she changed my life for the rest of my life that night."
David said he even contemplated suicide.
"What she did not only to Michael and Alex...she came pretty close to causing me to end my life because of the grief that she brought upon me," he noted. "But thankfully, she didn't."