Shrinking Sharon Osbourne's Appearance Sparks Concern as Ozzy's Widow Hits 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet — 'What Happened to Her?'
Feb. 1 2026, Published 11:09 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne showed off a scarily skinny appearance while walking the red carpet for the 2026 Grammy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ozzy Osbourne's widow, 73, appeared in a lengthy black gown that featured a jewel-encrusted neckline. She also donned Ozzy's signature round glasses, clearly paying tribute to him.
Sharon Osbourne's Awkward Red Carpet Moment
At tonight's ceremony, Ozzy is set to be honored with a tribute featuring many musicians, including Slash, Post Malone, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Andrew Watt.
There was an awkward moment with her, as footage showed her holding onto something behind her back while she posed for the cameras with her assistant trying to get whatever she was holding from her.
"I'll hold them on my back," Sharon was heard saying while her assistant was trying to get them from her grasp.
The item appeared to be her shoes she had removed, as they were eventually taken from her.
Her appearance led to some concern from fans on X, with one person writing, "Jesus Christ... what happened to Sharon Osbourne?"
What Did Yungblud Say About Ozzy Osbourne?
On the red carpet, Sharon was joined by British actor and musician Yungblud, who was friends with Ozzy.
He spoke out about Ozzy at the award ceremony, stating, "To grow up loving an idol who helps you figure out your identity, not only as a musician but also as a man, is something I'm really grateful for."
The singer, who had just received the Best Rock Performance award for Changes, had more to say, noting getting to know Ozzy and "honoring" him at his final show, and then getting this award, was something he was "struggling to comprehend."
"We f------ love you, Ozzy," he added.
Sharon was seen tearing up when Yungblud performed.
When Did Ozzy Osbourne Die?
As Radar reported, Ozzy died at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.
His death came weeks after his band, Black Sabbath, played a final concert in England.
"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time," a statement from his family detailed at the time.
Ozzy's official cause of death was listed as "acute myocardial infarction," which refers to tissue damage due to a lack of blood flow to an organ, as well as "out-of-hospital cardiac arrest."
How Did Sharon Osbourne Discover Ozzy Had Died?
Toward the end of 2025, Sharon revealed Ozzy's last words, saying he asked her to "Kiss me. Hug me tight" prior to having a heart attack in their home gym.
She also detailed that Ozzy had woken up at 4am on the day he passed away, and, within 20 minutes, he was gone.
Ozzy had gone to their home gym to have an early morning workout, and Sharon recalled hearing screaming coming from the space. She then ran there to find him slumped over.
In a conversation with Piers Morgan on his Uncensored show, Sharon stated: "He had a heart attack. I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm like, 'Don't — just leave him. Leave him. You can't. He's gone.'"