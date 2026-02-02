Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sharon Osbourne

Shrinking Sharon Osbourne's Appearance Sparks Concern as Ozzy's Widow Hits 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet — 'What Happened to Her?'

Photo of Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne looked tiny when she walked the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Published 11:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sharon Osbourne showed off a scarily skinny appearance while walking the red carpet for the 2026 Grammy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ozzy Osbourne's widow, 73, appeared in a lengthy black gown that featured a jewel-encrusted neckline. She also donned Ozzy's signature round glasses, clearly paying tribute to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne's Awkward Red Carpet Moment

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @PopBase/X

Sharon Osbourne took off her shoes while on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

At tonight's ceremony, Ozzy is set to be honored with a tribute featuring many musicians, including Slash, Post Malone, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Andrew Watt.

There was an awkward moment with her, as footage showed her holding onto something behind her back while she posed for the cameras with her assistant trying to get whatever she was holding from her.

"I'll hold them on my back," Sharon was heard saying while her assistant was trying to get them from her grasp.

The item appeared to be her shoes she had removed, as they were eventually taken from her.

Her appearance led to some concern from fans on X, with one person writing, "Jesus Christ... what happened to Sharon Osbourne?"

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Yungblud Say About Ozzy Osbourne?

Photo of Yungblud
Source: MEGA

Yungblud said he was 'grateful' for Ozzy Osbourne.

On the red carpet, Sharon was joined by British actor and musician Yungblud, who was friends with Ozzy.

He spoke out about Ozzy at the award ceremony, stating, "To grow up loving an idol who helps you figure out your identity, not only as a musician but also as a man, is something I'm really grateful for."

The singer, who had just received the Best Rock Performance award for Changes, had more to say, noting getting to know Ozzy and "honoring" him at his final show, and then getting this award, was something he was "struggling to comprehend."

"We f------ love you, Ozzy," he added.

Sharon was seen tearing up when Yungblud performed.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Ozzy Osbourne Die?

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne died last year.

As Radar reported, Ozzy died at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.

His death came weeks after his band, Black Sabbath, played a final concert in England.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time," a statement from his family detailed at the time.

Ozzy's official cause of death was listed as "acute myocardial infarction," which refers to tissue damage due to a lack of blood flow to an organ, as well as "out-of-hospital cardiac arrest."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Blasts ICE In 2026 Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech — 'We're Not Aliens, We're Humans and We Are Americans'

Photo of Gesaffelstein

'A Whole Mess': DJ Gesaffelstein Shocks Fans With 'Very Disturbing' Look at 2026 Grammy Awards

How Did Sharon Osbourne Discover Ozzy Had Died?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne said Ozzy's last words were 'kiss me' and 'hug me tight.'

Toward the end of 2025, Sharon revealed Ozzy's last words, saying he asked her to "Kiss me. Hug me tight" prior to having a heart attack in their home gym.

She also detailed that Ozzy had woken up at 4am on the day he passed away, and, within 20 minutes, he was gone.

Ozzy had gone to their home gym to have an early morning workout, and Sharon recalled hearing screaming coming from the space. She then ran there to find him slumped over.

In a conversation with Piers Morgan on his Uncensored show, Sharon stated: "He had a heart attack. I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm like, 'Don't — just leave him. Leave him. You can't. He's gone.'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.