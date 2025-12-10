Heartbroken Sharon Osbourne Reveals Late Husband Ozzy's Final Words Before He Suffered Fatal Heart Attack in the Family Gym During 4am Workout
Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
Heartbroken Sharon Osbourne has given an account of tragic husband Ozzy's final moments in her first interview since the rocker's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music manager, 73, told how Ozzy asked his wife of 43 years to "Kiss me. Hug me tight", his final words, before he had a heart attack in their home gym.
'Kiss Me. Hug Me Tight'
Sharon says Ozzy had woken at 4am on that fateful day, July 22, and just 20 minutes later he was dead — aged 76.
She was left screaming after finding him slumped over in the gym at their house after he had decided to have an early morning workout despite his ill health at the time — including previous battles with pneumonia and sepsis.
After she heard yelling she ran to the gym, where he normally used a cross-trainer for up to 90 minutes a day.
Speaking to Piers Morgan on his Uncensored show, Sharon explained: "He had a heart attack. I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm like, 'Don't — just leave him. Leave him. You can't. He's gone.'"
Workout Session
Before he had headed to the gym Sharon said he had been up and down all night in the bathroom and when it was around 4.30am he said to her "wake up" before she told him that he had already actually woken her up.
Then she said he told her: "Kiss me. Hug me tight.'"
He then went downstairs to the gym for his workout and within 20 minutes he was gone.
In the chat she also told how Ozzy knew that he was near the end of his life and that a doctor had told him if he did his planned final show in his hometown of Birmingham in the U.K. he "wouldn't get through it" — but he insisted on going ahead anyway.
Sharon recalled how in the back of his mind, Ozzy knew the gig would be his final chapter.
Emotional Chat
Erika Kirk's Most Shocking Admissions on Megyn Kelly's Podcast — From Charlie's Widow Revealing the Truth Behind Her Intimate Hug With JD Vance to Seeing 'Signs' Following Husband's Murder
She said: "Very much so, because he'd been so ill this year, terribly, terribly ill.
"And when we came to England and we were meeting with new doctors here, a new medical team for him, the main doctor said to him, 'If you do this show, that's it. You're not going to get through it."
"But we just sat there, and he said, 'I'm doing it. I want to do it, and I'm doing it.'
"He knew his body was failing him. He was in so much pain, so much pain.
"And I mean, you know, he had pneumonia three times this year. He'd had sepsis.
"That's what really, really destroyed him.
"He was on these shots of antibiotics. It used to take 20 minutes for the shot to go in, and he had that twice a day, and it kills everything in you, the Good, the Bad, everything, so much antibiotics, and he just couldn't get over that. He just couldn't."
Asked how he managed to muster the strength to perform — albeit in a specially made throne because he was no longer able to stand — she adds: "He just wanted it so bad to say thank you to everyone. And I think he honestly did know that, he, he was done.
“That was his time. He was so happy afterwards.”