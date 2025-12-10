Heartbroken Sharon Osbourne Reveals Late Husband Ozzy's Final Words Before He Suffered Fatal Heart Attack in the Family Gym During 4am Workout

Before he had headed to the gym Sharon said he had been up and down all night in the bathroom and when it was around 4.30am he said to her "wake up" before she told him that he had already actually woken her up.

Then she said he told her: "Kiss me. Hug me tight.'"

He then went downstairs to the gym for his workout and within 20 minutes he was gone.

In the chat she also told how Ozzy knew that he was near the end of his life and that a doctor had told him if he did his planned final show in his hometown of Birmingham in the U.K. he "wouldn't get through it" — but he insisted on going ahead anyway.

Sharon recalled how in the back of his mind, Ozzy knew the gig would be his final chapter.